Quest Diagnostics Apopka closed until November 3

Quest Diagnostics Apopka on 2135 East Semoran Blvd. closed on Aug. 12 for a full renovation.

The renovation will increase the number of draw rooms from seven to nine, add restrooms and provide new furniture, according to Syisha Randolph, Quest’s patient service supervisor.

Randolph oversees three other locations in northern Orlando, including locations in Altamonte Springs, Winter Springs, and Casselberry. Apopka has the largest amount of traffic, typically reaching over 150 customers per day.

Quest Apopka is scheduled to reopen no later than Nov. 3. In the meantime, Randolph encourages guests to visit the Altamonte Springs location at 745 Orienta Ave.

Randolph hopes to renovate each location she oversees after Quest Apopka’s completion, with the Altamonte Springs location next on the renovation list.

