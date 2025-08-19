X

Get Our Weekly Newsletter

Local news delivered right to your inbox

Subscription Form

Become a Member!

The Apopka Chief does not have a paywall, but journalism is not free. Join your neighbors who make this work possible.

Quest Diagnostics Apopka closed until November 3

Sarah Merly

August 19, 2025
The front door of Quest Diagnostics Apopka
The front door of Quest Diagnostics Apopka

Photo by Sarah Merly

Quest Diagnostics Apopka on 2135 East Semoran Blvd. closed on Aug. 12 for a full renovation. 

The renovation will increase the number of draw rooms from seven to nine, add restrooms and provide new furniture, according to Syisha Randolph, Quest’s patient service supervisor. 

Randolph oversees three other locations in northern Orlando, including locations in Altamonte Springs, Winter Springs, and Casselberry. Apopka has the largest amount of traffic, typically reaching over 150 customers per day. 

Quest Apopka is scheduled to reopen no later than Nov. 3. In the meantime, Randolph encourages guests to visit the Altamonte Springs location at 745 Orienta Ave. 

Randolph hopes to renovate each location she oversees after Quest Apopka’s completion, with the Altamonte Springs location next on the renovation list. 

Author

  • Sarah Merly is an administrative assistant and correspondent for The Apopka Chief. She joined the Chief in May 2025 after graduating from Patrick Henry College's journalism program in Washington, D.C. In her spare time, Sarah loves watching rom-coms, visiting Disney, and throwing parties.

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Best of Apopka 2025. Vote Now!