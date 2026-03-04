Q&A: Seat 2 council candidates talk background, goals

Last week, The Apopka Chief ran questionnaire responses for the City Council candidates running for Seats 1 and 4. This week’s responses feature the three candidates for Seat 2 — George “Smitty” Smith, Angela Turner and Vice Mayor Diane Velazquez — as they discuss their previous experience and their visions for the city’s future.

To view Apopka Involved Voters’ City Council debate, visit The Apopka Chief YouTube channel.



George “Smitty” Smith, challenger

What elected office positions have you held?

I have not previously held elected office. My leadership experience comes from serving our community through business, civic engagement, and brotherhood organizations, where I have consistently advocated for residents, responsible growth, and putting people over profits in Apopka.

Where can voters go to learn more about you?

Voters can learn more by visiting my official campaign website and social media platforms, where I share updates, policy positions, and community events. Residents can also meet me in person at neighborhood forums and community gatherings throughout Apopka.

What specifically motivated you to run for this seat at this time?

I’m running now because Apopka is at a crossroads. Rapid development is outpacing infrastructure, traffic solutions, and public safety resources. Longtime residents feel unheard while growth decisions prioritize profit over people. As a local business leader known as “The Big Closer” in Central Florida real estate, I understand growth — but I also understand balance. This moment demands leadership that slows irresponsible expansion, strengthens police and fire services, protects neighborhoods, and ensures development pays its fair share. I’m stepping up to restore trust, transparency, and a people-first approach to city government.

What do you believe has been the City Council’s biggest mistake in the past five years, and how would you have handled it differently?

The biggest mistake has been approving aggressive development without securing adequate infrastructure, traffic mitigation, and public safety investments first. Growth itself isn’t the problem — unbalanced growth is. Over the past five years, too many decisions have placed developers’ timelines ahead of residents’ quality of life in Apopka.

I would have insisted on a “concurrency first” approach: no major approvals without guaranteed road funding, school capacity coordination, stormwater safeguards, and proportional investment in police and fire staffing. I also would have pushed for stronger impact fees and development agreements that protect taxpayers from footing the bill later. Responsible growth means negotiating firmly, demanding transparency, and ensuring that every new project clearly benefits the entire community — not just the builder.

If elected, how should voters measure your effectiveness after two years in office?

After two years, voters should measure my effectiveness by clear, measurable outcomes:

– Slower approval of high-density projects until infrastructure keeps pace.

– Increased police and fire staffing levels tied to population growth.

– Secured funding or completed improvements for key traffic corridors.

– Stronger development agreements requiring developers to fund roads, drainage, and public safety contributions.

– Improved response times for police and fire services.

– Regular public town halls and transparent reporting on votes and city finances.

If residents see safer neighborhoods, smarter growth decisions, improved traffic planning, and greater transparency at City Hall in Apopka, then I’ve done my job.



Angela Turner, challenger

What elected office positions have you held?

I have been elected treasurer and chair of several nonprofit organizations, including roles connected to West Virginia University. I also served as a legislative liaison advocating tuition-free education for rural and low-income students. These roles strengthened my experience in budget oversight, fiscal responsibility, and long-term strategic planning.

Where can voters go to learn more about you?

Voters can learn more at voteangelaturner.org. My family was featured on Extreme Makeover: Home Edition in 2007 for community service. I’m a local business owner, nonprofit CEO, and five-star psychotherapist. I moved to Apopka seven years ago on a partnershipwith West Virginia University and Florida universities, and this is proudly our home.

What specifically motivated you to run for this seat at this time?

I am running because Apopka is at a pivotal moment. Growth, rising costs, traffic congestion, and infrastructure demands require thoughtful, experienced leadership. As a business owner, nonprofit executive, and mental health professional, I understand both financial management and the importance of listening to people. I want to ensure every neighborhood in Apopka feels heard and represented. I am motivated to serve on a larger scale, bring responsible growth strategies forward, and protect the quality of life that makes our city special.

What do you believe has been the City Council’s biggest mistake in the past five years, and how would you have handled it differently?

Apopka’s biggest challenge has been managing rapid growth without fully addressing infrastructure and affordability first. Development should not outpace roads, utilities, schools and public safety resources. I believe we must prioritize infrastructure before approving large-scale expansion.

If elected, I would advocate for proactive planning policies that require clear infrastructure benchmarks before new developments move forward. Growth should strengthen our tax base without overwhelming our community.

I also believe transparency matters. I have not accepted funding from developers because residents deserve confidence that decisions are made in their best interest. Listening to homeowners, small business owners and families before major decisions are finalized would be central to my leadership approach.

If elected, how should voters measure your effectiveness after two years in office?

Voters should measure my effectiveness through tangible improvements in daily life:

– Reduced utility cost increases through responsible budgeting and oversight.

– Noticeable progress in traffic flow and infrastructure planning before new developments are approved.

– Increased beautification and community-centered downtown activity that supports small businesses.

– Transparent communication, including regular town halls and community updates.

Most importantly, voters should feel heard. If residents see their input reflected in policy decisions and experience improvements in affordability, infrastructure, and community engagement, then I will have fulfilled my commitment to serve Apopka with integrity and accountability.

Diane Velazquez, incumbent

What elected office positions have you held?

I have been an Apopka City Commissioner since April 2014 and Vice Mayor since 2022. From 2018 to 2020, I was a Planning and Zoning appointed Orange County Commissioner. I’m on the Lake Apopka Natural Gas District board as a director. I’m on the Wekiva High School Culinary Board. I was on the board of directors of the Tri-County League of Cities.

Where can voters go to learn more about you?

The voters can go to my City of Apopka web page and see my bio. My Facebook page is also available. Diane for Apopka website is available.

What specifically motivated you to run for this seat at this time?

I would like to address a subject that has been very important to me since I was first elected to the City Council in 2014. I have been addressing the need for written administrative policies where they don’t exist. Many decisions have been made on the City Council without existing written policies. It’s my understanding that policies are written statements that address specific issues that outline the framework for whatever decision is made. To implement the action of the policy, a clear procedure should be followed. I also believe these written policies should be accessible to all the residents of Apopka, including businesses and others that are interested in being associated with the city.

What do you believe has been the City Council’s biggest mistake in the past five years, and how would you have handled it differently?

The lack of knowledge is a liability and not having the total information can be considered a mistake. Not being informed can lead to making mistakes in the decision process during City Council meetings or workshops. I did tackle this liability by studying and learning as much as possible, within a short period of time, on how the city administration addresses the needs of the city and its residents.

If elected, how should voters measure your effectiveness after two years in office?

One of the main reasons for running for office again is to continue my quest on the implementation of policies where they don’t exist. I would like to see policies in place that the residents understand and have access to. Good, strong policies will result in understanding how the administration is going to govern and implement the needs of the city. These policies will insure a vibrant, clean, safe and fiscally strong city with a community that trusts the administration for their city because of its transparent commitment.