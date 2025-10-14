Postseason loss ends Apopka volleyball season

The Apopka Blue Darters’ volleyball season came to a close Monday night with a 3-0 loss to Orange City University in the opening round of the Class 7A District tournament, falling by identical 25-16 scores in all three sets.

Despite early bursts of energy and a strong effort from a short-handed roster, Apopka struggled to find rhythm against the Titans’ fast-paced attack, which was led by captains Alyssa Reedy and Emma Atkinson.

The Blue Darters hung tight early in the first set, trailing just 14-11 behind a loud bench and solid defense before the Titans pulled away on a 6-1 run. A series of quick sets from Atkinson to Reedy helped Orange City take control and close the set 25-16.

With a few players missing, Apopka called up freshman Kierra “Kiki” Taylor from the JV team, and she made an immediate impact, slamming down the first two points of the second set. Her energy helped spark the Blue Darters early, but the Titans responded with a 9-2 run to take a 10-4 lead.

Kierra Taylor and Sydney Bartkin slap hands to start the 2nd set

“We called her at 11 o’clock and told her we needed her,” Coach Brian Mater said. “She came ready and brought confidence. I see Kierra being a huge leader next season and competing right in the middle for a varsity spot.”

Apopka clawed back behind a Sydney Bartkin ace and a Brianna Young kill, closing the gap to 13-11 before Orange City surged again. The Titans capitalized on Apopka miscues and a handful of unforced errors, stringing together six straight points out of a timeout to extend the margin to 21-11. Despite late kills from Young and Daylen Hilliman, Orange City once again sealed the set, 25-16.

The Titans came out firing in the third, jumping to a 6-0 lead behind strong serves and easy execution. Apopka’s Taylor Cain set up Marie Hughes and Hilliman for points to chip away at the deficit, but Orange City’s momentum was too strong to overcome.

Big-time kills from Reedy and smart play from Atkinson kept the Titans in control, as Apopka fought to the end with a brief 5-0 run behind Hilliman and Hughes. A late surge wasn’t enough, though, as a final kill from Orange City’s Alyssa Reedy closed the match at 25-16.

Cain finished with 12 assists, while Hughes tallied five kills. Hilliman added four kills and three blocks, and Young contributed four kills. Bartkin recorded an ace and several key digs, and Chesney Haun chipped in two aces. Taylor, the freshman call-up, added two kills in her varsity debut.

After the match, coach Mater reflected on his team’s effort and the challenges they faced heading into the postseason.

“Honestly, I noticed when we came in here, we didn’t have any energy,” Mater said. “I don’t know if it was the long drive or the Monday game on a holiday weekend, but it just felt like we weren’t ready. We didn’t get a practice in, and I think it caught a lot of girls off guard. But there are no excuses, you have to be game-ready all the time.”

Vinnie Cammarano Marie Hughes at the net for a spike

Apopka closes the season saying goodbye to eight seniors, marking the end of a key chapter for the program under Mater’s leadership. Still, he expressed pride in the progress made during his and assistant coach Sarah Egbers’ first full year together leading the team.

“Coach Sarah and I now have officially two seasons, one year total with the girls,” Mater said. “We’re still earning that trust with them. This group had a huge bond compared to last year’s team, and I hope that bond lasts.”

The Apopka girls volleyball team finishes its season at 7-13, but coaches Mater and Egbers will be back soon to coach the boys volleyball team when the spring season begins in March.