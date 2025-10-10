Apopka volleyball seniors show dominance on special night

Senior Night at Apopka High School was more than just a volleyball match—it was a celebration of legacy, growth and family. The Blue Darters honored eight seniors Thursday night in front of a roaring crowd, then dominated the Jones Fightin’ Tigers 3-0 (25-18, 25-6, 25-6) in their final regular-season game before districts.

The night began with applause echoing through the Blue Darter Gymnasium as seniors Bella Swindell, Olivia Ramos, Daylen Hilliman, Madeline Sherrer, Chloe Palmer, Brianna Young, Chesney Haun, and Sydney Bartkin were introduced and celebrated. Family and friends packed the stands, waving signs and holding back tears as each player took the court one last time for the home crowd.

Vinnie Cammarano Seniors coming off the court to get ready for warmups

Those emotions carried into the first set, where nerves showed early. A few errant passes and missed serves put the Blue Darters down 8-4 before a timeout settled them. The talk from assistant coach Sarah Egbers helped the seniors regroup quickly. Ramos set up Swindell for back-to-back kills that sparked the crowd, and suddenly, the Blue Darters were back in rhythm.

“It was kind of difficult starting all our seniors the first match with all the emotion,” said head coach Brian Mater, “They actually stayed in there with us, I looked up at the score and I go, ‘What in the world is going on?’ Coach Sarah, I noticed right away she wasn’t going to let that happen.”

Fresh out of a Jones timeout, Brianna Young powered two kills through the Jones block, and Bartkin followed with an ace and service point to tie the score 10-10. From there, Apopka seized control. Palmer connected with Sherrer for a perfect kill to make it 14-13, and Haun dropped an ace to extend the lead. After a few exchanges, Hilliman smashed a kill to put the Blue Darters ahead 21-18 before Bartkin’s ace closed the door on late five-point run, 25-18.

Once the early jitters wore off, the Blue Darters took complete command. The second set showcased the dominance that’s defined their season. Taylor Cain’s pinpoint serving and smooth setting sparked a run of 19 unanswered points. Sherrer and Hilliman tore through the Jones defense, while Young capped the run with a thunderous kill that sent the gym into a frenzy.

Vinnie Cammarano Blue Darters sing Happy Birthday to Chloe Palmer after her set finishing ace.

By the time Palmer drilled two aces to end the set 25-6, Apopka looked unstoppable.

The third set was a continuation of that dominance. Cain opened with three straight aces, and the Blue Darter barrage kept coming. Young tipped down another kill, Kiana Napier checked in and soared for a spike off the left side, and Sherrer buried a ball that made it 10-0 before Jones could even get on the board.

Haun checked in and delivered an ace, Sherrer added two more, and Hilliman ended the night fittingly, with a kill that sealed a 25-6 sweep.

Despite the lopsided score, Mater made it clear his focus quickly turned to the postseason.

“Districts, we have a lot of work to do still,” he said. “We have things we’ve got to fix. It’s hard to judge where we’re at based on tonight’s match and score, but we’ve got to get right back to practice.”

Still, for the seniors, this night was about far more than volleyball.

“It felt so great,” said Brianna Young, who led the Blue Darters with 11 kills. “It was a really emotional night. Apopka volleyball means more than just playing volleyball. We built a family here, It’s all about tradition. The coaches care so much, and it’s not just them, it’s the staff and the players too. Everyone puts in the effort to make it the best experience.”

Vinnie Cammarano Olivia Ramos on serve in the senior rotation.

Libero Sydney Bartkin, who led the defense with 10 digs and 2 aces, said Senior Night fulfilled a big moment years in the making.

“It feels really good because I’ve been waiting for this moment since my freshman year,” Bartkin said. “To do it with these same girls, on this same court that I’ve been playing on for so long—it really feels great. I’m so proud and grateful. I’m just glad we pulled off the win today. It was a night to remember.”

For Bartkin, Apopka volleyball has become a second home.

“It’s a home for me, really,” she said. “I look forward to practice every single day. The coaches and girls have created such a great environment. I can confidently call all these girls my best friends. It’s really created a different home for me, and I’ll always love Apopka volleyball.”

It was an especially memorable night for Chloe Palmer, who celebrated her birthday along with the victory. She posted 5 kills, 7 assists, and 2 aces in one of her best performances of the year.

“It was really, really fun,” Palmer said. “Honestly, my team made it more special—just playing with the girls I’ve been with since my freshman year, and all my sophomores that I’m going to miss. They made the night really special.”

For her, the program has shaped more than just her game.

Vinnie Cammarano Sherrer and Palmer react to a hectic play that sent Ramos flying

“It really means teamwork and family,” she said. “I’ve loved growing up with these people. I can’t imagine playing with anyone else, or who I’d be today if I hadn’t.”

Madeline Sherrer, who tallied 7 kills, 3 digs, and 2 aces, said closing out her high school career with such a dominant win was the perfect ending.

“It feels great,” Sherrer said. “It just makes tonight all the more better. Apopka volleyball is just a great community, not even just varsity, but JV and freshman too. I love these people—it’s just a great place.”

Mater and Egbers will look to continue sharpening fundamentals, but the unity and heart displayed Thursday night could be the difference in a deep postseason run.

The Blue Darters finished the regular season with a 7-12 record, but they aren’t quite finished. They take their place as the fifth seed in the 7A District 3 Tournament and will head on the road to face the four seed, Orange City University Titans (12-8) at 6 p.m. Monday.