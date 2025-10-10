Planning Commission to consider special exception for mosque in downtown Apopka

Next Tuesday, the Apopka Planning Commission will review whether to grant a special exception permit for the construction of a 6,436 sq. ft. mosque in downtown Apopka.

The mosque is proposed for an estimated 2-acre tract at 458 Oakland Ave., where an existing single-story worship center, the Muslim Community Center of Apopka, has been in operation for many years, according to the Oct. 14 Planning Commission Staff report.

The staff report states that the city land development code (LDC) requires a special exception permit for a place of worship in the mixed-use downtown zoning district.

“The applicant has mentioned to staff that they never applied for a Special Exception Use permit for a place of worship use on the subject property,” the staff report reads. “The applicant is planning to keep the existing one-story building on the property but [is] proposing to also construct a new 6,436 square feet building on the site. A Special Exception Use permit is required for the use to be compliant with the LDC.”

The Muslim Community Center of Apopka did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Although for many applications the Planning Commission may recommend approval for the City Council to evaluate, the Planning Commission has the authority to approve, deny or approve with conditions on projects that require special exceptions. However, an applicant may appeal to the City Council the Planning Commission’s decision.

There are several places of worship and single-family residences close to 458 Oakland Ave., according to the Planning Commission staff report.

A community meeting for neighbors about the new mosque was scheduled for July 19, but no one attended, according to a July 21 letter from the 458 Oakland Ave. worship center to the city of Apopka.

“Our staff remained present for the full duration of the meeting to welcome any late arrivals; however, none were received,” the letter states. “We understand that scheduling conflicts and other commitments may have prevented participation, and we remain committed to building strong relationships with those we serve and neighbor.