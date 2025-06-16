Apopka Planning Commission approves 2 development plans

The Apopka Planning Commission recommended approval of the Crossroads at Kelly Park phase 2B, which would support expansion and connectivity within the development, at its June 10 meeting.

The phase 2B plan covers about 18.75 acres with 90 single-family lots as well as the necessary infrastructure, project manager Jean Sanchez said.

The phase 2B plan is proposed for east of Round Lake Road, south of Ondich Road and west of Zepher Lily Avenue.

The owner is Kelly Park Land Investments, LLC, and the applicant is Poulos & Bennett, care of Genevieve LaBuda.

The Apopka City Council will hold a public hearing on the Crossroads at Kelly Park phase 2B plan on July 2.

Invitation Cove

The Planning Commission also recommended approval of a major development plan for a 43-townhome subdivision called Invitation Cove.

The Invitation Cove major development plan proposes the development for 730 Monroe Avenue, located west of Sheeler Avenue and east of South Christina Street. The 43 townhome units are divided into six different buildings, with each building featuring seven to eight units, according to project manager Amer Hamza.

The total site area is 5.67 acres and vacant. Its future land use designation is mixed use, which allows a density of 15 dwelling units per acre, and zoning for the property is MU-D (Mixed Use Downtown).

The MU-D zoning district requires an open space area of 10%, which equals 0.57 acres. The applicant has proposed 2.29 acres of open space – 40% — which includes a pond area and green space.

The project owner is A&R Meridian Apopka Development LLC, and the applicant is Kim Fischer.

Previously there was a plan to build a multi-family development on the same site, but Invitation Cove is now a different project.

“Yes, good memory,” Fischer said to the Planning Commission. “We were here for apartments previous, and now we’re going to townhomes.”

The Apopka City Council will have a public hearing on the Invitation Cove major development plan on July 2.

