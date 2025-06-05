Apopka City Council reappoints 3 to Planning Commission

The Apopka City Council approved reappointments for three Planning Commission members to three-year terms, but not without discussion about imposing term limits for the board.

On the consent agenda on June 4, the City Council voted to reappoint members William Gusler, Wes Dumey and Mary Norwood. All of their current terms are set to expire on July 6, and all three indicated they wanted to be reappointed, according to a city staff report.

Gusler and Norwood were originally appointed to the Planning Commission in December 2018 and were reappointed in July 2022. Dumey was first appointed in July 2022.

Commissioner Nick Nesta began the discussion by asking if the provisions in the land development code (LDC) regarding absences and discussions are being followed. He also asked who oversees adherence to the LDC within the Planning Commission. Bobby Howell, interim executive director of the Community Redevelopment Agency, said the Planning Commission chairman oversees that.

Because the city is moving forward with city charter amendments, specifically term limits for the mayor and commissioners, Nesta proposed adding term limits to the LDC for the Planning Commission.

“It’s always good to have new blood coming in to give new outlooks and opinions, especially with a growing city,” Nesta said.

Howell said the LDC would need to be amended to include term limits for Planning Commission members, similar to the city charter amendments.

Nesta asked about the timeline for amending the LDC and whether the council would consider term limits for the Planning Commission.

Howell said the LDC will have to be rewritten to be consistent with the city’s comprehensive plan, which is expected to be reviewed in July.

The comprehensive plan rewrite would be impacted by Senate Bill 180, which addresses emergency preparedness and response in the state. Both the Florida Senate and House passed HB 180, but it is awaiting action from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Nesta asked if any Planning Commission members’ terms are expiring within the next year, to which Howell said he has to check the records to confirm.

“I request that we add this as an adjustment to the LDC as we’re coming along with our normal timeline,” Nesta said. “Again, it’s going to mimic our [city] charter, and I think it’s advantageous to do.”

The Planning Commission was created to serve as the city’s local planning agency to evaluate plans and make recommendations, including development plans, amendments to the LDC, zoning map and future land use maps.

The Planning Commission usually meets on the second Tuesday each month at City Hall, with extra meetings scheduled depending on the volume of applications or the subject.

All seven members must reside within city limits and are appointed to three-year terms by the mayor and approved by the City Council.

