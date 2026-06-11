Panfishin is on fire in most of our lakes 

Hello Folks,

It’s been a great week! I hope you had a great week, as well.

Congratulations to my granddaughter Brittney and her husband Josh on their marriage this past weekend. I’m blessed to have another fishin’ partner! I’m lookin’ forward to lots of fishin’ trips with Josh in the very near future.

Become A Member The Apopka Chief does not have a paywall, but pavement-pounding journalism is not free. Join your neighbors who make this vital work possible. See Member BenefitsJoin Our Newsletter

John over at Bitter’s B&T reports that the panfishin’ has really been good. John says that folks are gettin’ plenty of boxes of red worms and headin’ out to Lake Jesup, and they’re catchin’em, too! Most of the panfish are bein’ caught in the lake and under the 417 Bridge. John also reports that folks have been fishin’ off the seawall in Lake Monroe. One angler reports that folks are catchin’ plenty of shellcrackers, bluegills, catfish, and specks; and now they’recatchin’ some mullet off the seawall, too! I saw a post where an angler was fishin’ near the Highway 46 Bridge in the St. Johns River… in the “community hole,” as he called it. This angler caught shellcrackers, bass, and a big ole drum. I’m not sure just what it was, but that’s what it looked like to me.

The guys that fish the Wednesday Night Tournament on Lake Fairview are still catchin’ some nice bass durin’ their time out on the water. Good for them!

Congrats to Tommy and Dylan who won a two-day BassMaster Team State Championship tournament on the Harris Chain this past weekend. On day one, they brought five bass to the scales that weighed 28 pounds. On day two of the tournament, they brought five more bass to the scales that weighed 38.5 pounds. Folks, that’s over a 7-pound average per fish! That big sack of five bass is probably one of the biggest bags of bass that’s ever been caught on the Harris Chain. This win also qualified them for the BassMaster Team National Championship, being held later this year.

The Wednesday Night Shootout on Johns Lake is still goin’ strong. The fishin’ has been a little tougher as we move into summertime fishin’

The fishin’ is still goin’ strong for shellcrackers and bass. Folks fishin’ for shellcrackers in Lake Kissimmee are still catchin’em. Most folks are catchin’their limits just about every day.

Just so ya know, we have a new moon this Sunday, so the fishin’ should be good over the weekend. And a note to everyone to emphasize the fact that you don’t need a boat to go catch some fish! Get ya some red worms and head on over to the seawall on Lake Monroe, and you can catch a variety of fish. You can even make this a family event and enjoy watchin’ your family catch some fish! If you do decide to have a family fishin’ trip, make sure you take along plenty of water and maybe some Gatorade to keep everyone hydrated. If you have a big umbrella or one of those portable canopies, that‘ll provide a little shade to help keep everyone a little bit cooler.

Well, I hope y’all have a great week, and I’ll see ya next week.

Tip of the week: Panfish are bitin’!

SAVE A FEW AND GOOD LUCK!