The Overlooked Health Benefit Sitting in Millions of Wallets this Holiday Season

By Dr. Andre Baptiste, Baptiste Orthodontics and Baptiste Dentistry for Kids

We all know that December is an expensive month. Between holiday travel, gifts, school events, hosting and bills, expenses pile up quickly. And when budgets are tight, health care is often the first thing to get pushed to next year, especially dental and orthodontic care. But millions of families don’t actually need to delay it, despite their very real concerns.

Today, roughly 39 million Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) cover more than 59 million Americans. Still, many have the misconception that HSAs are only for major medical bills. In fact, HSA funds can be used for a wide range of qualified medical expenses.

Dr. Andre Baptiste

Essentially, anyone who has an HSA may be sitting on tax-free money that can be used toward the dental care they’ve been putting off, whether it be routine preventive care like cleanings, exams and X-rays, or other services like a filling, crown, root canal, extraction or treatment for chipped teeth. Orthodontic care such as braces, Invisalign, retainers, follow-up visits and more are also included. Additionally, HSA funds roll over if they’re not used by the end of the year, unlike competing accounts.

Many parents seek initial orthodontic screenings around age seven, but dentists recommend dental visits by the age of one to instill preventative education in parents such as proper cleaning, the importance of a healthy diet and monitor tooth development. HSAs make this proactive decision much more affordable and realistic.

Delaying dental and orthodontic care can make problems worse and much more expensive over time, defeating the purpose of holding off for a “more convenient time.” A postponed filling can turn into a crown. A missed orthodontic evaluation can mean longer, costlier treatment later. Using HSA dollars helps families stay ahead of those issues without blowing their budget or being forced to dip into their savings.

This is an ideal time for people to take advantage of their HSA funds. This holiday season, when financial stress is high and family needs come first, HSAs offer a rare opportunity for families to take care of their health using money that has already been set aside. It’s not a matter of spending more, but of wisely using what’s already available to you.

Get to know Dr. Andre Baptiste

Dr. Andre Baptiste is an Orlando and Apopka-based orthodontist at Baptiste Orthodontics, a Howard University–trained clinician and published researcher who is also a longtime community and oral care education partner in Orange County.