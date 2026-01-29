OP-ED: School board enjoys delicious visit to Wekiva High School

Anyone who knows me knows that I am extremely proud of the Wekiva High School Culinary Magnet program. I never miss an opportunity to brag about this program and all it has accomplished in the five short years since it became a full magnet program.

From state and national awards to millions of dollars in grant funding and student scholarships, to say this program is a success is an understatement. Helping this program first become a magnet and then thrive has been a highlight of my time on the board.

So when the program director, Chef Christopher Bates, came to me and suggested we host the school board at the school to show the impressive facilities we have worked so hard to build, I jumped at the opportunity.

Last week, the plan came to fruition when the entire school board, the superintendent and her cabinet all came out to Wekiva to spend the day meeting and, of course, enjoying an amazing lunch cooked by our Culinary students.

The experience began with the JROTC students greeting guests in the parking lot and escorting them to the media center, where the meetings were being held. The students were professional as well as personable. Every visitor was very impressed with the attention to detail, respect and leadership shown by these future leaders.

The culinary students continued this professionalism in the kitchen, where they set up cooking stations demonstrating their industry-ready skills while preparing several dishes that rivaled the best restaurants in town. Our OCPS leadership team was very impressed with not only the delicious food, but also the conversations they had with students.

Many of these students have been introduced to a career that they didn’t know they would love, and nearly every student has plans to pursue a career in the culinary or hospitality industry upon graduation. Their passion for their art was palpable in each interaction and an absolute joy to witness.

The entire day was fantastic, and the overall environment at Wekiva High School was a delight. We experienced a beautiful school filled with happy faces and positive spirits. Under the direction of the new principal, Anthony Russell, the school is thriving, and I’m so grateful I was able to share it with the leadership at OCPS.