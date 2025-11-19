Wekiva Culinary to receive $5K grant from culinary foundations

Staff Reports

The Magnet Academy of Culinary Arts at Wekiva High School will receive a $5,000 Rachael Ray Foundation ProStart Grow Grant from The Rachael Ray Foundation and the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, according to a Nov. 14 press release.

“We are very grateful to the Rachael Ray Foundation and to the NRAEF for supporting the creativity, innovation, and professionalism of our high school students at Wekiva,” Wekiva Culinary program director and chef Christopher Bates said. “The investment these two wonderful organizations have made in our students will allow my young cooks to expand their culinary and business abilities. What’s more, it will give them an opportunity to gain valuable skills which will help them prepare for a thriving future.”

Earlier this year, Wekiva Culinary won fourth place at the 2025 National ProStart Invitational and won Ecolab’s “Seize the Spotlight” competition in Chicago. According to NRAEF, Wekiva is one of 48 high schools nationwide and one of 10 in Florida to receive the ProStart grant.

According to the release, Wekiva will use the funds to build a student-run mobile ice cream business, which will sell rolled ice cream and gelato at football games, farmers markets and after school events. Flavors will include raspberry cheesecake, smoked Mexican chocolate, bergamot earl gray and toasted sesame and vanilla.

“These grants are more than an investment in a culinary program — they equip teachers with what they need to spark creativity, confidence, and a desire to chase the opportunity that’s abundant in our industry,” National Restaurant Association president and CEO and NRAEF CEO Michelle Korsmo said.

ProStart provides a culinary curriculum for high schoolers, teaching them restaurant management, culinary techniques and more. The ProStart curriculum enables students to work in a professional kitchen or pursue higher education upon graduation.

NRAEF estimates that the grants will benefit more than 4,800 students across 24 states, marking the sixth year of financial support from RRF. As of Nov. 14, RRF has awarded more than $1 million through the RRF ProStart Grow Grant program.

“There’s something truly magical about a ProStart classroom — it’s where many kids discover their passion for food and start to see a future for themselves in this incredible industry,” RRF founder Rachael Ray said. “The Rachael Ray Foundation is proud to help educators fuel the ProStart spark to encourage more young people to pursue a career in restaurants and foodservice.”