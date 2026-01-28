OP-ED: Bad Bunny is performing at the Super Bowl, get over it

“Nyaah, what’s up Doc?”

If you are old enough to recognize that reference, there’s a good chance that up until recently, the only Bad Bunny you had ever heard of was Bugs. And now we’ve got one at the heart of a heated controversy and an internet hissy fit.

That makes it official. We will fight over anything.

The latest “line in the sand” has been drawn between those who do and those who don’t want a Puerto Rican rap singer who calls himself Bad Bunny performing at the Super Bowl. It is slightly political because of bandwagon jumping, but it is mostly cultural and demographic.

And for the most part silly.

I went to a Super Bowl once, and from what I saw, even the people in the stadium don’t really watch the halftime show. You have to skip something if you want to use the restroom, and most opt to pass up that middle portion when nobody is playing football.

And almost everybody who is hollering about this will be watching on a TV that has a mute button and choice of 200 other channels. I don’t know whether to admire or pity people who can care this much about something they don’t have to watch.

To get an idea of what was going on, I Googled a video of Bad Bunny in action. I was neither impressed nor shocked. He looks and sounds like a whole bunch of other wildly popular entertainers that I had never heard of until they became controversial. The closest thing to a difference was that he performs exclusively in Spanish, and I listen exclusively in English.

It was clear, however, that whoever picked this show did not take into account the musical tastes of a lot of people who might be expected to tune in for the football.

But why the kerfuffle? Super Bowl entertainment nominees don’t have to be approved by the Senate. Once selected, there is no policy in place for impeachment. They’re like federal judges. We’re just stuck with them.

The only part of this that riled me up was NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell acting like this was reasonable and impartial and saying “you can’t please everybody.”

Fair enough, but when is it OUR turn?

Last year, as you may recall, the Super show was an angry young man squatting on a car hood, then strutting around hollering angrily among people dancing weirdly. That fandango of freakishness came on the heels of the almost naked blue man at the opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics, a sacrilegious romp that managed to be simultaneously offensive and incomprehensible.

Now Bad Bunny? This is impartial? Shouldn’t it be time for Perry Como or Up With People doing show tunes?

Of course, that would only create a mirror image controversy and make the other side mad, and you haven’t gained anything when you just trade out who is shaking fists and venting.

What’s called for here is a spirit of compromise, and I have one.

Let Bad Bunny do his thing for a while, then for us old folks, you could have somebody dressed like Elmer Fudd interrupt the show. He could run in yelling, “I’ll get you now, you wascally wabbit” and chase Mr. Bunny off the stage. Then George Strait could come in and sing a few songs backed up by the Marine Corps Band.

It wouldn’t please everybody, but it would add some diversity to the displeasure and spread it around more evenly.

And as a bonus, the hip and trendy people would finally get their chance to use the restroom.