Nonprofit honors Apopka officers during Police Appreciation Day event 

A nonprofit organization recognized Apopka and Longwood police for Police Appreciation Day, Friday, Jan. 9, with a community social welfare event to thank law enforcement officers for their dedication, sacrifice, and public service.

The World Mission Society Church of God event took place in two sessions — one in the morning at the Longwood Police Department and the other in the afternoon at the Apopka Police Department. Twenty Church of God volunteers delivered individually wrapped snack packages for officers in both departments. Each package also included a thank-you card expressing appreciation for the officers.

Officers shared their gratitude for the thoughtful gesture. Volunteers and officers later gathered for a commemorative photo.

In 2015, Concerns of Police Survivors created National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, the official name for Police Appreciation Day. Celebrated annually, the day gives communities opportunities to express gratitude to law enforcement officers for their service by writing letters, wearing blue, and posting on social media.

Established in 1964, the World Mission Society Church of God has more than 8,000 locations in 175 countries with 3.92 million members. The Church of God engages in disaster relief, environmental protection, blood drives and social welfare projects.