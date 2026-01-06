YouTuber’s Apopka police encounter spreads on social media

YouTuber and self-professed civil rights investigator Jeff Gray posted a video on Monday of his encounter with Apopka police officer Robert Campbell last Friday at the Market on 5th. The video has since spread on social media and sparked a statement from Apopka Police Chief Lovetta Quinn-Henry.

“I am aware of the video circulating on social media involving one of our officers at the local street market on the night of January 2, 2026,” Quinn-Henry said. “As Police Chief, I want the community to know that the Apopka Police Department takes all public interactions seriously, particularly those that raise concerns or questions about our interactions with the public.”

Gray’s video, posted under “HonorYourOath Civil Rights Investigations” on Facebook, shows Gray holding a cardboard sign reading “God Bless the Homeless-Vets” at the Fifth Street farmer’s market. Gray, an army veteran, visits public areas across Florida with the sign and records reactions from onlookers to his “magic cardboard mirror.”

“At the Friday evening farmer’s market in Apopka, Florida, somebody did in fact get the cops on me,” Gray said in the video. “I was only there for like, three or four minutes when the City of Apopka police officer showed up, but that’s basically because they were already there.”

After Gray greets several marketgoers with the sign, the video shows an unidentified individual encouraging Gray to stop.

“We don’t want to see you get arrested, but they’re not gonna let you stay here,” the individual said in the video. “It’s implying that you’repanhandling.”

After the warning, Gray continues to hold the sign up. A police officer, who identifies himself as “Officer Campbell” later in the video, then walks up to Gray, who turns his back on the officer and walks away from him. Campbell then walks alongside Gray, requesting his attention, after which Gray says he wants to be left alone.

“You ask for money, you’re gonna get arrested,” Campbell says.

Gray then asks the officer directly if he could have some money, after which Campbell questions Gray’s behavior. Gray then asks the officer by name for the money, then tries to walk away, saying he’d rather be left alone. Campbell then asks for Gray’s name, which Graydeclines to share. Campbell walks away shortly afterward.

Quinn-Henry thanked the Apopka community in advance for its patience as the Apopka Police Department completes its review of the video.

“The video is currently under review in consultation with our legal advisor,” Quinn-Henry said. “The current panhandling ordinance is being reviewed to ensure alignment with Supreme Court rulings. As part of this process, we will be providing department-wide retraining to reinforce guidance on panhandling laws and the appropriate lawful handling of these encounters.”

Gray’s videos have previously sparked controversy on several occasions, one of which involved a 2023 lawsuit against the city of Alpharetta, Georgia. Alpharetta settled the case on July 15, 2024.