New $250K gazebo under construction at Kit Land Nelson Park 

Construction is currently underway on the new $250,000 gazebo at Kit Land Nelson Park, which is designed to resemble an amphitheater like the one at Northwest Recreation Complex to accommodate big music headliners.

The gazebo was designed to be 40 feet by 18 feet and include a raised platform stage, lighting and electrical. It is being built more toward the northeastern corner of the park.

Mayor Bryan Nelson announced the construction start during his Nov. 7 State of the City address at the VFW Building/Apopka Community Center.

“We’ve just started the brand-new gazebo at Kit Land Nelson Park, which will give us almost twice the space on the stage, giving us an opportunity for larger acts to showcase their talents,” he said.

The current gazebo, located in the middle of the park, will be torn down, the mayor told the Chief.

The new gazebo is one example of the ongoing improvements of several amenities in Apopka parks by the parks and recreation department.

Other improvement projects include new pavilions at city parks, upgrades at the Apopka Amphitheater, four new softball fields at the Northwest Recreation Complex, a new playground, and the final design for a tennis and pickleball complex.

Camp Wewa experienced upgrades such as improved utilities and ADA-compliant accessibility.

The parks and recreation department has 12 city athletic programs, hosted 80 tournaments with over 72,000 visitors, and has 3,403 youth and adult sports participants. The department offers free Saturday Sounds Concerts and various ticketed events at the Apopka Amphitheater.