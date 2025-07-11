City explores how to make Camp Wewa viable

Budget set to increase 19% in FY26

The city of Apopka is considering a 19% increase — equivalent to just north of $1 million — to the Camp Wewa budget in an effort to make the struggling facility financially viable.

At a workshop this week, city officials discussed how to not only make Camp Wewa break even financially, but to also market it so it could be more profitable.

Radley Williams, parks and recreation director and interim city administrator, brought the budget request of about $14.3 million to the city’s July 7 workshop, the first of three straight days of budget meetings.

Since the city purchased the camp for $4.7 million from the YMCA of Central Florida in 2021, officials expected the city to turn the faltering campsite around and recoup the money.

However, in spite of offering many services, including summer camp, school-year programs and retreat space for organizations, Camp Wewa was unable to break even. According to Williams, the city spent $6.2 million in capital, including the property’s acquisition cost.

Commissioner Nick Nesta questioned Camp Wewa’s economic viability. He asked Williams if the city is close to breaking even. Williams responded no.

“This was purchased before I was elected, but this council at the time agreed to it,” Nesta said. “It was sold as in [with the expectation that], I want to say it was within five years, it’ll break even.”

Williams said the camp buildings are “in really good shape,” with continual improvements on the facilities such as finishing accessible restroom renovations in the dining hall, roofing repairs and replacements throughout the camp, landscaping, and maintenance.

However, the same couldn’t be said about the junior Olympic-size pool.

“The big sore thumb is the pool, which we’re still assessing with a contractor,” Williams said, adding that the city is trying to get a replacement estimate.

Because the estimate will be in the seven figures, “we’re not prepared to put it in the request for this year,” Williams said.

Williams said he has closely managed the Camp Wewa budget.

“Since I’ve been with the city, I have put a focus on trying to be as efficient and conscious with the operating side of this budget, because there has been some large need for capital,” Williams said. “We have been trimming that budget year over year, trying to at least be mindful on that side, to be as efficient as possible, operating.”

Several aspects for how to make Camp Wewa more profitable were discussed, including the need for a marketing plan to boost the camp’s visibility and draw in more participants, involving the city economic development director for promoting Camp Wewa, and drawing up a comprehensive plan to ensure the camp’s financial sustainability.

The 19% increase for Camp Wewa stands in stark contrast to the rest of the Parks and Recreation Department’s FY26 budget request of $14,272,278, including reductions in every other division. The proposal calls for lower budgets in parks maintenance (-11.3%), athletics, recreation and events (-11.2%), cemetery operations (-70% due to no capital needs or positions), and facilities maintenance (-4%).

The parks and rec budget includes $1,034,019 for Camp Wewa improvements and $4,169,596 for facilities maintenance. The department plans to renovate double cabin restrooms for $75,000, replace the tractor pole barn for $150,000, and rebuild sand volleyball courts for $90,000.