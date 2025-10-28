Families embrace new all-inclusive playground at Northwest Recreation Complex 

The all-inclusive playground at the Northwest Recreation Complex has been well-received by Apopka families, who are enjoying the newest addition to the local community for its expanded amenities and proximity to their homes.

The city of Apopka cut the ribbon on the new playground Friday. It’s located on the complex’s southeast side, inside Gate 1 off Jason Dwelley Parkway. Four of the five City Council members were in attendance: Mayor Bryan Nelson, Vice Mayor Diane Velazquez, Commissioner Alexander H. Smith and Commissioner Nick Nesta.

Families were welcome to enjoy the playground after the ceremony and expressed enthusiasm for its new features, including a ZipKrooz—a two-way playground zipline for continuous play—as well as accessible parking and the one-way exit roadway, the Relief Drive.

The sensory garden, also a proposed amenity for the playground that will have hands-on features to engage all five senses, has not been constructed yet. Construction on the garden will begin by the end of this year, Nelson said in an Oct. 28 interview with The Apopka Chief.

“It was a wonderful event,” Nelson said in the interview. “We had probably 75-80 people there. Both the organizations thatthat donated toward the inclusive playground were part of it. The park and rec team did a really nice job putting that ribbon cutting together.”

Nelson and Jessica Diaz first learned about the playground’s existence from reading about it online. They brought their daughter Nayla for the first time the previous week.

Afterward, they learned about the playground’s Friday opening ceremony and attended it, marking the second time they went to the playground.

“We want to thank Apopka, everybody who put this together, because the kids do need this, Nelson Diaz said. “They do really need things like this.”

Terard Datilm, who brought his children to the playground, compared the old one to the new one, noting the latter’s improved design and amenities. He said that he intends to bring his children to the new playground frequently.

“It’s a big difference,” Datilm said. “This is amazing. It looks like the kids love it. We used to go to the one by the lake [Apopka, at Magnolia Park].”

Jasmine Sand heard about the opening on Facebook. She pointed out the playground’s separate areas for different age groups and its zip line.

“They [on Facebook] posted about the ribbon cutting, and I was thinking [about how] my little one’s 4 years old, so she’s basically the only child, so it’s like she doesn’t really have anybody to play with,” Sand said. “So, we thought, ‘There’s a playground right across the street. Let’s go.’ So we came here, and this playground is great. It’s got a zip line. It’s got two sets of playgrounds that separate the kids, so the little ones don’t get too overwhelmed. I think it’s great.”

Sand and her family had visited other playgrounds in the area. “We’ve been to a few, but we’re mainly at home bodies, so we like to stay home and literally go out, because there are scary people in the world, and it’s scary,” Sand said.

Sand loves the zipline, the plenty of swings, and how the two sets of playgrounds connect as one. She also likes how shaded the area is with the awnings and the trees.

“I’m just sad it took them over a year to just decide, ‘Hey, let’s build something that includes everybody,’ and I love it,” Sand said.

In November 2024, the city shut down the previous playground before building the new playground. The city broke ground on the playground last January, and construction began last March.

Last July, the playground became operational yet its grand opening was delayed because of the lack of accessible parking, which was anticipated to finish in early autumn of this year.

The construction of the all-inclusive playground was funded by city recreation impact fees and a $110,000 donation from Unlimited Capabilities and the Douglas G. Halliday Foundation.

REP Services, Inc. and Landscape Structures designed and built the playground.