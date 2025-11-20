Nelson: Third term as mayor will be his last 

Bryan Nelson, who is currently running for his third term in office, has announced that his third term will be his last as mayor.

Nelson announced his retirement before the congregation during Sunday service at Word of Life Church. His decision to retire after his possible third term stemmed from knowing when to move on.

“They just asked me to say a few words and so, … I’ve already come to this conclusion that this was going be my last term, the next one will be my last term,” Nelson told the Chief on Wednesday. “It’s a 70-hour-a week job, which I enjoy. I love it to death but at some point, you know you need to slow down and smell the roses.”

The incumbent is up against Orange County District 2 Commissioner Christine Moore, Apopka attorney Matthew Aungst and City Commissioner Nick Nesta. The election is March 10, 2026.

As for whether he would seek other public offices following his time as mayor, “never say never,” Nelson said.

After finishing his third term, he might stay engaged in the Apopka political scene “if they want me,” Nelson said.

“If I could be of any help, I mean, it’s my city,” he said. “If I can be of any help on the side, absolutely I’d be more than happy to give any words of wisdom to anybody that would like it. If they don’t want it, that’s OK too.”

If he wins next year, Nelson’ platform intends to continue the goals he set during his second term, including introducing new amenities and developments and improving the local reclaimed water system.

On the other hand, it seems that Nelson doesn’t have any alternative plans if he’s defeated at the polls.

“Not going to lose,” he wrote in a text message to the Chief.

Nelson, a lifelong Apopka native, is a graduate of the University of Florida and worked for the family business, Nelson’s Florida Roses. He sold his interest in the nursery and launched Nelson Insurance Services with his wife, Debbie.

From 2006 to 2014, Nelson represented District 31 in the Florida House of Representatives, serving Apopka, Astor, Eustis, Mount Dora, Tavares and Umatilla.

He was elected Orange County District 2 commissioner in 2014 and served until 2018, when he was first elected mayor of Apopka, defeating then-incumbent Joe Kilsheimer. District 2 encompasses Apopka, Eatonville, Ocoee and Zellwood.

Nelson won his second term against challenger Kyle Becker in 2022, who had to give up his commissioner seat to run for the office.