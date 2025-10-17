Nelson edges Moore in Q3 cash dash; Aungst sticks to self-funding pledge

Incumbent Mayor Bryan Nelson out-raised challenger Christine Moore in contributions for the third quarter, but the Orange County District 2 commissioner collected more contributions than Nelson throughout their respective mayoral campaigns.

In the third quarter alone, Nelson’s campaign had 61 separate contributions, including a few from himself. In the same quarter, Moore had 98 contributions

Candidate Matt Aungst has been sticking to his promise to self-fund his campaign instead of asking for outside donations, contributing $265,026 of his own money to his campaign for the third quarter and total monetary contributions overall.

The Q3 treasurer’s reports, which The Apopka Chief obtained from city clerk Susan Bone, cover the period from July 1 to Sept. 30.

Apopka’s election is scheduled for March 10, 2026, for the office of mayor and City Council seats 1 and 2. All of the offices are four-year terms.

Bryan Nelson

A two-term incumbent, Nelson has raised $30,224.98 in total to date for his campaign. For the third quarter, he raised $27,724.98 in contributions – $25,850 in cash and checks and $1,874.98 in in-kind contributions.

Nelson’s campaign expenditures total $6,177.80 for the third quarter and is the sum total of his campaign expenditures to date.

If re-elected to a third term, Nelson had said he would continue pursuing the goals he set during his second term, including introducing new amenities and developments to the community and improving the local reclaimed water system.

Prior to his first mayoral term, Nelson served as state House representative for District 38 (2006-2012) and District 31 (2012-2014). He was then elected Orange County District 2 commissioner in 2014 and served until 2018, when he stepped down to run for Apopka mayor.

As of deadline, Nelson has not responded to request for comment.

Christine Moore

Moore has raised $45,091 to date since launching her campaign early this year. For the third quarter, Moore received $25,411 in cash and checks and in-kind donations of $390, totaling $25,801.

Her campaign spent $8,067.49 in the third quarter. To date, her monetary expenditures total $11,266.28.

“I’m grateful for the outpouring of support, especially from the Apopka community,” Moore said in an email to the Chief. “Small donations are appreciated as they generally represent a vote.”

Moore said she doesn’t take money from liquor or gambling establishments.

“I try to keep a balance of donor occupations and believe people generously giving small donations is a good indication of community support,” she said in the email.

In her five-point platform for her mayoral campaign, Moore is seeking to stop further suburban sprawl, address the ongoing reclaimed water, sewer and road infrastructure deficiencies, prioritize the revitalization of downtown Apopka, spread tax dollars to every corner of the city, and lead with transparency and honesty.

Moore was elected District 2 commissioner in 2018 and served as vice-chair of the Orange County Board of County Commissioners. She is currently the vice chair of MetroPlan Orlando.

Prior to that, she represented District 7 from 2009 to 2018 on the Orange County School Board.

Matt Aungst

The $265,026.50 during the third quarter is Aungst’s only monetary contribution to date, as listed on his campaign treasurer’s report.

“It’s money I had in my bank account,” Aungst said in a phone interview with the Chief.

His monetary expenditures are $16,512.35, both for this quarter and overall.

The attorney said his top three priorities, if elected mayor, are to maintain infrastructure, which he views as inadequate, to get the city budget under control so money isn’t taken from the reserves to balance it, and to recruit highly talented professionals to work “as a team.”

Aungst said some residents have wanted to donate to his campaign, but he is sticking to his pledge not to accept any donations and completely self-fund his campaign.