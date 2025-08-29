Mural artist asks city for ‘urgent’ help getting paid

After Main Street Apopka hosted a reveal event for the Downtown Mural on Friday, Aug. 22, Iowa artist Jenna Brownlee said her work was plagiarized. Now, artist Ridge Bonnick, who painted the Downtown Mural, said Main Street Apopka has refused to pay him in full.

“Dear Mayor Nelson, Commissioners, City Clerk Bone, and Finance Director Sherman,” Bonnick wrote in a Friday email obtained by The Apopka Chief. “I am writing to urgently request your immediate attention regarding Main Street Apopka, a nonprofit funded by the City of Apopka, which has failed to honor a signed $3,000 contract with me.”

Bonnick wrote the email after Main Street Apopka issued an apology to Jenna Brownlee on Facebook and Instagram Tuesday, which has since been deleted. Bonnick criticized the apology because it did not include him and said he did not have any creative choice in the process.

“I fully completed the contracted mural project, for which I have received one installment of $1,500,” Bonnick wrote in the email to the city. “The remaining $1,500 has not been released, despite the work being completed and accepted.”

Caitlin Kasheta, president of Main Street Apopka, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Downtown Mural artist said his bank has a check marked “under review,” but the lack of payment bears significant consequences to his family.

“My family depends on this payment to cover rent and essential bills due on the first of the month,” Bonnick wrote. “Withholding funds that are contractually owed creates unnecessary financial hardship and raises serious concerns about accountability in a city-funded nonprofit.”

Bonnick then requested the city’s intervention.

“I am prepared to provide the signed contract, proof of partial payment, and the original demand letter upon request,” he said. “Please confirm receipt of this message and advise on how the City will act to address this urgent matter.”

In an email to the Chief, Mayor Bryan Nelson said the city’s only relationship with Main Street Apopka is a funding agreement for a $50,000 grant.

“To date, the City has issued the first of four installments of the grant to Main Street Apopka in the amount of $12,500,” Nelson wrote. “Selection of the artist, design, payment, or even where the mural would be placed was not something the City participated in or had control over. The mural at Dominos was 100% commissioned by Main Street Apopka.”

Nelson said Bonnick was paid $1,500 on July 24, and his remaining balance of $1,500 was due Aug. 22. He also added that another artist who was in consideration for painting the Downtown Mural confirmed Bonnick’s account.

“Main Street Apopka assured them that the artist had given approval to complete the mural designed by Jenna Brownlee in Iowa,” Nelson wrote. “However, Jenna Brownlee’s statements indicate that she never gave Main Street Apopka the authority to plagiarize her artwork.”

Nelson also mentioned Bonnick’s Tuesday Instagram story and other social media comments.

“Ridge publicly assured everyone that he would not have used the other artist’s artwork without prior authorization, but he was convinced that Main Street Apopka had the approval,” Nelson wrote. “Ridge had even submitted a beautiful mural to Main Street Apopka, but that design was never considered. Unfortunately, the City of Apopka, the artist Ridge Bonnick, and Dominos Pizza Apopka have a black eye for the unforced error by Main Street Apopka.”