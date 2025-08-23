Main Street Apopka unveils mural at Domino’s Pizza

Non-profit revitalization program Main Street Apopka hosted a reveal event for artist Ridge Bonnick’s Downtown Mural on Friday at Domino’s Pizza.

“Our hope is for this mural to attract local attention to the area and its many artistic works and to become an iconic photo spot for day-trippers visiting the springs, drawing them into our historic downtown area and showcasing our restaurants, cafes, and local scene of our small businesses,” an invitation from Main Street Apopka said.

The mural spans the western wall of Domino’s Pizza on 2 E. Main St. and reads, “Historic Downtown: Wish You Were Here.” Underneath the text, the mural also features a peacock lounging with a cold drink in its wing and a floral frame for those who wish to take photos.

The reveal drew approximately 30 people, including mayoral candidates Matt Aungst and Commissioner Christine Moore. After brief remarks from Main Street Apopka president Caitlin Kasheta and Bonnick, guests enjoyed fresh cheese and pepperoni pizzas, courtesy of Domino’s.

“This was probably the worst time of year to do a mural between the rain and this heat,” Kasheta said. “Thank you, Ridge, for all the hard work you put on this.”

Sarah Merly Ridge Bonnick adds final touches to the Downtown Mural.

Bonnick began the mural on July 24 and expects to finish Saturday. On Friday, he added spots to the peacock’s tail and darkened the lettering of the word “Historic.”

“The stucco on this wall was the battle, but it’s always part of the process,” Bonnick said.

Domino’s owner Nelson Diaz previously renovated the building’s exterior, making the building white instead of an awkward shade of pink.

“I called it iconic because it was kind of like, ‘Oh yeah, you know, the pink Domino’s on Central and Main,” Kasheta said. “Everybody kind of knew it.”

After Main Street Apopka commissioned him, Bonnick doodled on the western wall, almost like graffiti.

“I know that threw a lot of people off, and I did that on purpose,” Bonnick said. “I wanted to get everybody to really look at it.”

Bonnick also wanted to test himself, so he completed the entire mural freehand.

“I’m really glad that I was able to do that for everybody here,” Bonnick said.

According to a previous Chief story, Bonnick’s murals adorn several cities across Central Florida. The Orlando City Hall has also featured Bonnick in the Black History Month exhibit for two years.

“Art has always been my outlet,” Bonnick said in a news release. “Every piece I create is about connecting what’s inside us to the world around us.”

To view a list of Apopka public art, visit Main Street Apopka at www.mainstreetapopka.com/art.