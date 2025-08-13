Event to mark Downtown Mural unveiling

Nearly a month after the Downtown Mural installation was announced, the community is invited to celebrate the latest work of art to beautify downtown Apopka.

The Downtown Mural reveal event will take place 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 22, at Domino’s Pizza, 2. E. Main St., Apopka. Local artist Ridge Bonnick began creating the mural on the franchise’s west wall on July 24 with a projected completion date of Aug. 23.

Attendees will get to meet Bonnick and enjoy free pizza and free photos in front of the mural. There will be on-street parking on Main Street, Central Avenue, or the Fifth Street parking lot.

Main Street Apopka commissioned and planned the Downtown Mural. Apopka Murals, a local art program that aims to beautify downtown with public art, helped Main Street Apopka select the site and installation timeframe.

The murals in the downtown area illustrate Main Street Apopka’s focus on breathing new life into the historic area using Main Street America’s four-point approach: design, promotion, economic vitality and organization.

“This artwork was carefully curated to be a vibrant, enthusiastic expression of many significant characteristics within our local community,” an Aug. 12 email from Main Street Apopka said.

A self-taught artist, Bonnick has been creating professional murals and art across the state for the last two years. He has painted murals all over Central Florida, from Orlando and Daytona/New Smyrna to Windermere and Longwood.

Organizers believe commissioning local artists like Bonnick and publicly honoring their contributions boosts interest in Apopka and draws attention to local businesses.

“Our hope is for this mural to attract local attention to the area and its many artistic works and to become an iconic photo spot for day-trippers visiting the springs, drawing them into our historic downtown area and showcasing our restaurants, cafes, and local scene of our small businesses,” the Main Street Apopka release said.

Main Street Apopka is a nonprofit aiming to strengthen downtown Apopka’s economic foundation through historic preservation, community empowerment and strategic partnerships.

Visit MainStreetApopka.com/art for a full list of mural sites downtown.