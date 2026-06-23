Lakes and rivers low at start of summer

Hello Folks,

I hope you had a great weekend and you got to celebrate Father’s Day with your Dad right here on Earth; or remembering your Father that’s not with us anymore because he’s in a better place. If you got to go fishin’ with your Dad, I’m sure you had a good time. I always appreciate the times that I got to fish with my grandfather, my dad, my son; and now, my grandson! Four generations of fishermen; five generations, countin’ me! And if I live long enough, maybe my great-grandson! You need to pass your passion for fishin’ “on down the river” for all those comin’ behind you to enjoy. Passin’ on our knowledge is really important, ya know! We never want it said, “Well, I’d love to go fishin’, but nobody ever showed me how!”

In case you haven’t noticed it’s summertime! We‘ve been havin’ some hot days and just a little bit of rain. The lakes and the rivers are very low. I talked to John over at Bitters B&T, and he reports that the water is very low in Lake Monroe. If you enjoy fishin’ off the seawall, you need to be able to cast out pretty far due to the low water. If you cast to the deeper water, you should be able to catch a mixed bag of panfish and a few catfish.

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The fishin’ up around Highland Park Fish Camp has been good lately. Folks are catchin’ some nice bass on shiners. You can get your shiners at the Fish Camp and go out and catch you some bass!

The bass fishin’ has slowed down some, but a few folks are still catchin’ some nice bags of bass. The tournaments currently bein’ held at night are still catchin’ some nice bass. The Maitland Shootout on Lake Fairview had a great time catchin’ fish! Congrats to the team of Dumas and Kip who had three bass that hit the scales at 14.42 pounds. They also had big bass that weighed 5.78 pounds. There were three bass caught that weighed in at over 5 pounds.

The John’s Lake Wednesday Night Shootout had 22 fish, and it took three bass that weighed 10.40 pounds to win. Congrats to the team of Hunter Ray and Colin Britten on their win. Adam Eddington and Uby Rosell caught the biggest bass that weighed 5.95 pounds.

Folks are still catchin’ plenty of bass in the Butler Chain. Try fishin’ the shoreline grass with topwater baits early, and then switch over to plastic worms or slow sinkin’ Senko type baits durin’ the day. Try and find some cooler water durin’ the day. Look for submerged hydrilla and eelgrass beds. You should try fishin’ the peppergrass patches, as well.

Congrats to Enzo Viera on his latest catch. He caught a nice 6.5-pounder on a weedless topwater bait in Little Lake Harris.

Folks are still catchin’ shellcrackers in Lake Kissimmee. You need to get on the water at first light, bring some red worms, and catch a limit before that ole sun gets too high in the sky.

The bass fishin’ on The Headwaters is still goin’ strong… if you get on the water early. Some nice bass are bein’ caught early on topwater baits. Once the topwater bite is over, try flippin’ the heavy cover with your favorite creature baits.

Well, that’s it for this week. I hope to see you on the water real soon.

Tip of the week: Topwater at first light!

SAVE A FEW AND GOOD LUCK!