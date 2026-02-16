John Bridges Center to host inaugural college, career readiness event

The John H. Bridges Community Center will host its inaugural Build Your Path event from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, providing high schoolers and their families opportunities for Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), a federal form that determines students’ eligibility for college financial aid.

“We’re just at a point in our society right now where, unfortunately, if you aren’t a part of the elite, you can kind of miss out on opportunities and everything,” center supervisor John Latimer Jr. said. “So the main thing is, we want to be able to give opportunity to everyone, but especially the forgotten, the kids that may be doing excellent in school but just won’t get an opportunity.”

Latimer said fourteen vendors will also provide community resources at the event, including the University of Central Florida, U.S. Army recruiters, and representatives from Orange County’s Family Self-Sufficiency Program (FSSP). He hopes to double the number of vendors next year.

“We are in South Apopka, and the South Apopka area is really an area that basically needs to be focused on more with giving these kids opportunity,” Latimer said.

The East Orange Community Center will host the second Build Your Path session at 2 p.m. Feb. 25 at 12050 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando.Both Build Your Path events are presented by the Apopka|Zellwood Neighborhood Center for Families (NCF), Union Park NCF and the Orange County Community Action Division.

Those seeking more information may call 407-254-9430 or 407-385-5857. Registration is not required.