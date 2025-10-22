John H. Bridges Community Center to host Thanksgiving turkey giveaway

John H. Bridges Community Center, as part of the Orange County Community Action Division, will host a Thanksgiving turkey drive-thru giveaway from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 19-20.

“Our goal is to really come out and feed less fortunate families, because a lot of families just don’t have the means to have a good Thanksgiving,” center supervisor John Latimer Jr. said.

Those accepting meals will drive through the front gate of the complex and stop at building B, where volunteers will give them a bag of side items. Volunteers will distribute the turkeys, which will be stored in the main cafeteria’s freezer, when guests pull up alongside building D.

Orange County District 2 Commissioner Christine Moore is sponsoring the giveaway and will provide 250-350 turkeys, depending on how many guests register.

“She reaches out all the time and helps out through her aide, Ms. Kathy Marsh, and they even come and help us give out the turkeys as well,” Latimer said. “She does an outstanding job with that, as far as giving back to the community.”

The community center is also requesting Walmart, Visa, Winn-Dixie, Publix or Aldi gift card donations for the side items. The donations are due Nov. 11. Volunteers at the event will also receive free sandwiches and coffee from Wawa and Starbucks.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 56 individuals and families have registered to receive a Thanksgiving meal. Those wishing to register may do so online by Nov. 3 at http://bit.ly/3J6Ivhb.

“Our economy is a tough economy these days, so we just try to give back and help the less fortunate,” Latimer said.