John Bridges Center to donate 400 meals in inaugural holiday ham giveaway

John H. Bridges Community Center, as part of the Orange County Community Action Division, will donate 400 hams and side dishes in a drive-thru giveaway next week.

“Orange County Government and my office partner with the Second Harvest Food Bank to bring holiday cheer and a healthy meal for Apopka’s neediest families,” said District 2 Commissioner Christine Moore, who is serving as the giveaway sponsor.

The giveaway will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 18.

According to center supervisor John Latimer Jr., registration for the first annual holiday ham giveaway was closed as of Monday.

“At this point, all the slots have been signed up for, and we’ve only been open for one week,” Latimer said. “We opened up registration on December the first, and as of December the eighth, the registration is closed. So we’ve been blessed.”

The giveaway’s structure will mirror that of last month’s Thanksgiving turkey giveaway. Guests will receive their holiday boxes with their sides at building A and receive their hams at building D.

Although giveaway registration has closed, the center is still searching for grocery store gift card donations and volunteers. Volunteers will receive a free lunch from Chick-fil-A.

“The affordability in the country is tough at this point in time, and again—the less fortunate, the [underserved], they want to have a good Christmas, good holidays, too,” Latimer said. “I’m just happy that we’re here to help.”

Gift card donations may be dropped off at the center at 445 W. 13th Street. Those wishing to volunteer may contact the center at 407-254-9449.