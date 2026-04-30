James Maltby wins 2026 Service to Mankind Award

Foliage Sertoma Club of Apopka honored local businessman James Maltby with the 2026 Service to Mankind Award during a Tuesday event at the Fran Carlton Center.

Maltby owns and operates Maltby’s Tree Service & Landscaping and is an active member of the community.

“When our Sertoma club received a grant from Duke Energy to seek in-kind tree mediation work in Apopka, who did we call? James Maltby, and James Maltby committed double the amount of work than was required, as he helped our Apopka citizens who needed help to clear dangerous trees in their yards,” read sports commentator Roger Franklin Williams at the sold-out dinner. “Several of the recipients were widow ladies who are also members of the Apopka Woman’s Club and other workers at the annual Apopka [Art &] Foliage Festival.”

Photo by Dana O'Connor From left to right: Former Mayor Bryan Nelson, James Maltby, Lauren Maltby, Lorena Potter and Eric Mock.

Sertoma’s tribute also recognized Maltby for donating 600 oak trees and 400 crepe myrtles to the Apopka Art & Foliage Festival, advertising in The Apopka Chief for 22 years, and supporting Apopka High School’s sports programs.

“Our 2025 Service to Mankind honoree, Coach Mike MacWithey of Apopka High School, noted how much support James Maltby has provided Apopka High School athletics, including, but not limited to, softball — with his efforts, financial donations, field work and equipment,” Williams said. “James Maltby provided financial support for the Apopka Blue Darter Spring Sports Celebration Series and the Blue Darter radio sports network’s broadcasts of Apopka High School softball, baseball and volleyball. These broadcasts are one more thing that are unique to Apopka High School and to our Apopka community.”

Photo by Dana O'Connor James Maltby shares remarks after receiving the 2026 Service to Mankind Award.

Maltby shared a few remarks after receiving the award, saying he “wasn’t expecting” the award and thought he “was a little filler or something.”

“You just do what you want to do, you do what you think you need to do, and you do what you can to help everybody else,” Maltby said. “I’ll continue to do it from now until eternity.”

In addition to a commemorative plaque, Maltby will receive $250 at the next Sertoma luncheon to donate to a charity of his choice. MacWithey will also drive him in the 2026 Apopka Christmas Parade, which Sertoma organizes every year.

Maltby was selected from a group of 11 individuals nominated for their dedication to community service. Each nominee received a speech, a gift certificate to either Papa Diesel’s BBQ or The Nauti Lobstah, and a certificate from Sertoma. This year’s other nominees included Suzanne Archer, Renee Beasley, Ella Duke, Kathryn Duncan, Pamela Groseclose, Debbi and Hal Krise, Latonya McCoy, David L. Rollins and Rita Tybor.

Photo by Dana O'Connor From left to right: James Maltby, Suzanne Archer, Latonya McCoy, David Rollins, Ella Duke, Renee Beasley, Pamela Groseclose, Rita Tybor, Deb Krise, Hal Krise and Kathryn Duncan.