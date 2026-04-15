Sertoma Club announces 11 Service to Mankind honorees

The Foliage Sertoma Club of Apopka announced 11 Service to Mankind honorees Tuesday, recognizing locals who are dedicated to volunteerism, community service and youth activities.

“These ten individuals are special people who deserve this recognition, each in their own way,” said program chair Bev Winesburgh in an email to The Apopka Chief. “Once we can tell their stories and celebrate all they do, I think the community will be surprised at what a difference they all have made seeking no repayment or even any thanks.”

Sertoma will recognize each honoree at a community dinner on April 28 at the Fran Carlton Center, where one nominee will be selected for the national Sertoma organization’s recognition. The local winner will also receive a $250 donation to a charity of his or her choice.

This year’s honorees include the following:

Suzanne Archer — 4H and FFA clubs

Renee Beasley — Open Heart Farms, founder, sponsor for decades

Ella Duke — Propagate Social House, community business support and programs

Kathryn Duncan — Apopka Parks and Recreation senior class exercises

Pamela Groseclose — Apopka Art and Foliage Festival, Apopka Woman’s Club, Neighborhood Restorative Justice

Debbi and Hal Krise — Loaves & Fishes, Inc.

James Maltby — Maltby’s Tree Service & Landscaping, sponsor for Blue Darter spring sports spirit programs

Latonya McCoy, chief nursing officer at AdventHealth Apopka

David L. Rollins — Papa Diesel of Papa Diesel’s BBQ, football coach at Lake Brantley High School, special needs teacher, youth business mentor

Rita Tybor — Apopka Woman’s Club’s new senior/nursing home outreach community grant program

“Foliage Sertoma is thankful for community members who share our mission of service and are happy to reward them each year in this way,” Winesburgh said.

The club named Apopka softball coach Mike MacWithey its Service to Mankind winner in 2025.