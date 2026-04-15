Sertoma Club announces 11 Service to Mankind honorees

Photo by Bev Winesburgh
Key Points
- The Foliage Sertoma Club of Apopka announced its 11 Service to Mankind honorees.
- Honorees will be recognized at a dinner on April 28 at the Fran Carlton Center.
- The local winner will receive a $250 donation to a charity of their choice.
The Foliage Sertoma Club of Apopka announced 11 Service to Mankind honorees Tuesday, recognizing locals who are dedicated to volunteerism, community service and youth activities.
“These ten individuals are special people who deserve this recognition, each in their own way,” said program chair Bev Winesburgh in an email to The Apopka Chief. “Once we can tell their stories and celebrate all they do, I think the community will be surprised at what a difference they all have made seeking no repayment or even any thanks.”
Sertoma will recognize each honoree at a community dinner on April 28 at the Fran Carlton Center, where one nominee will be selected for the national Sertoma organization’s recognition. The local winner will also receive a $250 donation to a charity of his or her choice.
This year’s honorees include the following:
- Suzanne Archer — 4H and FFA clubs
- Renee Beasley — Open Heart Farms, founder, sponsor for decades
- Ella Duke — Propagate Social House, community business support and programs
- Kathryn Duncan — Apopka Parks and Recreation senior class exercises
- Pamela Groseclose — Apopka Art and Foliage Festival, Apopka Woman’s Club, Neighborhood Restorative Justice
- Debbi and Hal Krise — Loaves & Fishes, Inc.
- James Maltby — Maltby’s Tree Service & Landscaping, sponsor for Blue Darter spring sports spirit programs
- Latonya McCoy, chief nursing officer at AdventHealth Apopka
- David L. Rollins — Papa Diesel of Papa Diesel’s BBQ, football coach at Lake Brantley High School, special needs teacher, youth business mentor
- Rita Tybor — Apopka Woman’s Club’s new senior/nursing home outreach community grant program
“Foliage Sertoma is thankful for community members who share our mission of service and are happy to reward them each year in this way,” Winesburgh said.
The club named Apopka softball coach Mike MacWithey its Service to Mankind winner in 2025.