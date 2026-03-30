Goodwill expands work transition program to Apopka

Goodwill Industries of Central Florida recently expanded its work transition program to its Apopka location through a partnership with CareerSource Central Florida.

“There’s a need for people that are transitioning from public assistance — they really, really want to work, but for some reason, they’re not able to keep and sustain a job,” said Jodie Foster, a community employment program manager at Goodwill. “We [Goodwill and CareerSource] came up with the work transition program so we can have something where they can transition from public assistance and survive.”

According to the pilot program contract, participants complete twelve weeks of job training and rotate through four roles: textile sorter, donation attendant, material handler and store clerk. Participants also receive financial literacy education and soft skills coaching along the way.

“We started with a small pilot in one store with 32 participants,” said Gina Ronokarijo, vice president of workforce operations at CareerSource Central Florida. “We had really great initial results where the majority of folks did not return to cash benefits after the program.”

Following the successful pilot program at the South Orange Blossom Trail Goodwill, the program now spans six locations across the Orlando area, according to CareerSource program manager Mayra Nuñez.

One of the pilot program graduates, Jacarra Mallard, now serves as a skills trainer at Goodwill Apopka. She credits the program for giving her the tools she needs to provide for her family as a single mother.

“I was just on a search for something better for myself and my kids,” Mallard said. “I was five months pregnant, so when I came, I was just like, ‘I’m not going to say anything,’ because I didn’t know if that was going to jeopardize my job.”

Mallard said the Goodwill staff showed her ample compassion and understanding after they found out about her pregnancy, and her manager saw potential in her.

Photo by Sarah Merly Jacarra Mallard (left) transferred to the Goodwill in Apopka after completing the pilot program at South Orange Blossom Trail.

“She actually made it through all the rotations with no problems,” Foster said. “That’s what made her stand out — she was pregnant, but she was like, ‘I’m going to do this.’ The store manager saw her work really hard toward the goal of finishing this, so she said, ‘When you come back from maternity leave, you have a job.’”

Although Mallard said she grew in skills including time management and financial literacy, the confidence she gained through participating in mock interviews stood out to her.

“He [Mallard’s mock interviewer] told me that when you’re having an interview, it’s really just telling your story, telling who you are,” Mallard said.

Mallard had told her interviewer about her first son, Jacob, who died at four years old.

“They told me he wouldn’t be able to live outside the womb,” Mallard said. “Within those four years, he really showed so much resilience and so much power within. He still had the greatest smile. He was so smart, and his strength is what carries me today — my walk, my talk, the way I treat people is all from that story.”

According to Mallard, her interviewer noted that Mallard did not stutter when she talked about her son and encouraged her to employ that confidence throughout the interview process.

Now, Mallard has successfully transitioned from living in a homeless shelter to purchasing a home for her family, thanks to Goodwill partner Homeless Services Network of Central Florida. As she begins her new role as a skills trainer, she hopes “to be there” for the new participants in the same way Goodwill staff supported her.

“I’m very thankful, and I’m glad to be in the position I am now, because I know where I came from,” Mallard said.

Those wishing to learn more may do so by visiting a CareerSource career center or calling CareerSource at 1 (800) 757-4598.