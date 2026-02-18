Gala honors Corso with Humanitarian Award, presents 3 scholarships

The Bergenske Family Charitable Fund honored area resident Lee Corso with its annual Humanitarian Award Saturday at Bahia Shriners. The fund also presented scholarships for three area students.

“Our Humanitarian & Scholarship Gala was truly a success as we honored legendary college football coach and longtime ESPN College Football GameDay personality Lee Corso with our Humanitarian Award,” fund founder Gary Bergenske said in a letter to donors. “Lee was gracious, generous with his time, and fully engaged with our guests — a reminder that true leadership is always rooted in humility.”

Bergenske honored Corso at the gala with a brief speech sharing Corso’s life story, followed by a video tribute to Corso featuring Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and more.

“Some people become famous by chasing recognition,” Bergenske said at the gala. “Others become part of our lives simply by showing up consistently, authentically, and with heart. For nearly four decades, as I mentioned, Lee Corso was familiar to millions of homes every Saturday morning, not as a broadcaster, but as a teacher and a mentor and a storyteller.”

The fund also presented three $2,500 scholarships to area students Natalie Blandford (DeLand High School), Gianna Gegaj (The Master’s Academy) and Daymay Mancilla (T. DeWitt Taylor Middle-High School).

“I could not have been prouder of our three scholarship recipients,” Bergenske said in the letter. “Their stories of perseverance, academic excellence, and bold dreams for the future were inspiring.”

Courtesy of Gary Bergenske From left to right: Gary Bergenske, Natalie Blandford, Gianna Gaga, and Daymay Mancilla pose at the Bergenske Family Charitable Fund’s gala on Valentine’s Day.

Blandford said her journey in overcoming adversity led her to fight harder for her goals. Her mother raised her alone after Blandford’s father died due to his drug addiction.

“I will forever be grateful to women, especially my mom, who have dedicated their lives and careers to helping those in need,” Blandford said. “This scholarship will allow me to give back to my community through service and allow me to recognize those who helped me achieve my aspirations.”

Gegaj captains her school’s varsity volleyball team and founded an environmental club on campus. She plans to continue her volleyball career at Rollins College.

“I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity and very honored to receive this prestigious scholarship that I plan to use towards my college education,” Gegaj said. “I want to thank the Bergenske Family Charitable Fund for this amazing opportunity and for welcoming my family and me here tonight.”

Mancilla’s parents immigrated to the United States from Mexico in pursuit of “a better life.” She aspires to give back to her parents through “dreaming big and chasing my goals.”

“As a child I vividly remember spending my long summer days sitting on an agriculture field waiting for my parents to get off work and thinking to myself that I would do everything in my power to not only give myself a better life but also give them a better life,” Mancilla said. “Their sacrifices paired with my siblings’ example taught me resilience, responsibility, and the ambition to pursue my goals despite challenges.”

Those wishing to nominate someone for next year’s Humanitarian Award or apply for a scholarship may do so at bergenskecharities.com.