Area resident Lee Corso wins Humanitarian Award

The Bergenske Family Charitable Fund will present this year’s Humanitarian Award to Central Florida resident Lee Corso on Saturday at its Valentines Humanitarian Award Gala. Corso served as a sports analyst for nearly 40 years.

“We’ve had Lee on our radar for a couple of years as a person who exemplifies lifting people up and making them better,” said fund founder Gary Bergenske in a statement to The Apopka Chief. “He has truly lived a life as a humanitarian. Now that he is retired at the age of 90 his schedule worked so we could honor him.”

Corso began his ESPN College GameDay career in 1987 and retired in August 2025. A Feb. 3 press release credited “his passion, authenticity, and unmistakable enthusiasm” as crucial to the formation of college football culture.

“Beyond the cameras and catchphrases, Corso’s enduring legacy is one of encouragement, humility, and genuine connection—values that closely align with the mission of the Bergenske Family Charitable Fund,” the press release said.

The fund will honor Corso at Bahia Shriners at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, gathering community leaders, donors and educators. Proceeds will support the fund’s scholarship program.

“The Fund awards scholarships to students who demonstrate academic achievement, strong moral character, and a commitment to serving others, while also recognizing individuals whose lives reflect compassion, integrity, and a dedication to uplifting their communities,” the release said. “The program will include the presentation of the Humanitarian Award, scholarship recognitions, and special moments highlighting how individual acts of service can create lasting ripples in the lives of others—reinforcing the belief that one act of kindness can inspire many more.”

To register for the gala, visit the “Events” page at bergenskecharities.com.