Fish are bitin’ well as lakes, rivers have plenty of water

Hello Folks,

The lakes and ponds are full of water and the fishin’ hasn’t been too bad either. Folks are gettin’ on the water and catchin’ some nice bass and a few bluegills and shellcrackers. Most folks are driftin’ open water with crickets and red worms. Lake Monroe and Lake Woodruff have been good as of late. I’m sure lots of local lakes and ponds in our area have plenty of water in ’em and the fish should be bitin’ at first light or late in the day.

The panfishin’ has been good as of late in the Kissimmee Chain and the Harris Chain. Most folks are driftin’ open water with crickets and red worms. You can also try some Beetle Spins or Road Runners once you locate the bed of panfish. Lake Monroe and Lake Woodruff have been red hot for panfish, too. Folks are gettin’ their limits on most days fishin’ open water with crickets and red worms.

The bass fishin’ is still doin’ good in most of the chains in our area. The Kissimmee Chain and the Harris Chain have been good spots to catch some bass. The water is flowin’ in both chains and folks are fishin’ in the mouths of the canals and doin’ real good. You can try a lipless crank-bait Carolina-rigged plastic worm or let the current drift your Texas-rigged plastic worm along the bottom.

Rich, my buddy at work was fishin’ on Lake Dora with a spinner bait, and he caught some nice bass up to 4 lbs. each. He was swimmin’ the spinnerbait over the top of the eel-grass beds. We are still gettin’ lots of rain and the good news is that our lakes continue to rise. When the water is risin’, the bass will scatter out more and you will have to cover a lot of water until you find ’em. The Butler Chain has been good for bass early in the mornin’ and late in the evenin’. You will do best with plastic worms and slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits.

Rick and I fished the Butler Chain last week and we caught about 12 to 15 bass. We caught most of our bass on plastic worms, swim-baits, and slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits. Once the sun gets up, move to deeper water and fish the submerged hydrilla beds and pepper grass beds. We caught some nice bass fishin’ the submerged grass beds.

Folks are catchin’ some bass in Lake Fairview. Justin Newby fished Lake Fairview and caught his personal best bass. She weighed 5.7 lbs. Not to be outdone, his nephew, Jacob Peine, caught his first bass in Lake Fairview that weighed 2 lbs., 3 oz. Captain Paul Solomon is catchin’ some nice bass in the Butler Chain, too. He had four fishermen with him and they caught nine bass on shiners. They didn’t get on the water until 11 a.m., so that was pretty good for fishin. in the middle of the day.

We should have another great week of fishin’. The panfish and the bass are bitin’, so get the family and go fishin’.

Tip of the week: runnin’ water. Save a few and good luck!