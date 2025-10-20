City of Apopka to host grand opening of all-inclusive playground  

The city of Apopka will host the grand opening of its new all-inclusive playground at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 24, at the Northwest Recreation Complex and will feature remarks, the official ribbon cutting and light refreshments.

The all-inclusive playground has been built on the Northwest Recreation Complex’s southeast side just inside Gate 1 off Jason Dwelley Parkway.

Playground amenities include a sensory garden and a ZipKrooz, a two-way playground zipline for continuous play, as well as accessible parking and the one-way exit roadway, the Northwest Recreation Complex Relief Drive.

In November 2024, the city closed the previous park before building the new playground. The city broke ground last January, and construction began on the all-inclusive playground last March.

Last July, the playground became operational, and people have been using it since then. However, the playground’s grand opening was held until completion of the parking areas, new entrance, and playground fencing.

The city recreation impact fees and a $110,000 donation from Unlimited Capabilities and the Douglas G. Halliday Foundation funded construction of the all-inclusive playground.

REP Services, Inc. and Landscape Structures designed and built the playground.