Construction finishes on Northwest Recreation Complex all-inclusive playground

Playground is operational, but city is building roadway and accessible parking

Construction is done on the all-inclusive playground at the Northwest Recreation Complex, but a roadway to the playground and accessible parking may not be finished until early fall at the latest, officials said.

Situated on the southeast side of the Northwest Recreation Complex, the all-inclusive playground was built to enhance more inclusive play for children of all abilities. To that end, the amenities include a sensory garden, new play structures and ZipKrooz, a two-way playground zipline for continuous play.

Called the Northwest Recreation Complex Relief Drive, construction on the one-way exit roadway and the parking lots began six weeks ago. The roadway will lead to the complex just south of Gate 1.

“As long as we keep having good weather conditions, the goal is to have parking and roadway completed by October,” said Radley Williams, parks and recreation director/interim city administrator.

The city finished building the playground almost two weeks ago, but despite the lack of accessible parking, the playground is operational.

“I know people have used [the playground]. The reason we didn’t want to do the grand opening is because we’ve got handicapped parking, which is included in the roadway improvements,” Mayor Bryan Nelson said. “So, it makes more sense to wait till we’ve got handicapped parking, so that the folks that need it will be able to park and then utilize the all-inclusive playground.”

A total of $110,000 donation from Unlimited Capabilities and one of its funding partners, the Douglas G. Halliday Foundation, as well as money from the city recreation impact fees paid for the playground project.

“The special needs community is incredibly diverse, which is why we are dedicated to providing programs and events that are as inclusive as possible,” Unlimited Capabilities website stated. “We strive to create a welcoming, comfortable community for all individuals that choose to join us.”

The city broke ground on the all-inclusive playground in late January, and construction began during the first week of March.

REP Services, Inc. and Landscape Structures designed and built the all-inclusive playground, reflecting both groups’ commitment to creating playgrounds and outdoor spaces that are long-lasting, eco-friendly and fun to use.

“We focus on creating playgrounds and outdoor spaces built to last, ensuring longevity and durability,” according to the REP Services, Inc. website. “Our partner, Landscape Structures, Inc. (LSI), is committed to sustainable manufacturing practices, further reinforcing our dedication to long-term environmental stewardship. Additionally, we prioritize the fun factor in our designs, ensuring that every space we create is enjoyable for users of all ages and abilities. We love creating environments that are both long-lasting and lively!”

Before building the new playground, the city shut down the previous park in November 2024.