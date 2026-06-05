Fallen soldier brought home to Central Florida 

Specialist Mariyah Symone Collington’s return to Central Florida was marked by military honors, a waiting honor guard and a solemn reception on an Orlando airport tarmac Wednesday as family, military personnel and funeral professionals worked to bring the fallen soldier home.

For Terrance Harris, director of Marvin C. Zanders Funeral Home in Apopka and a U.S. Army veteran, participating in that homecoming carried special significance.

“It is the highest honor for Miss Collington, and for us too,” Harris said. “It is a high honor for us … to have your loved one entrusted to us, and for us to be able to participate in this and give them the best service that we know how.”

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Collington, 19, of Tavares, was one of two U.S. soldiers who died after an incident near the Cap Draa Training Area in Morocco during African Lion 26, a multinational military exercise. Her remains were recovered May 12 and later transported to the United States.

According to U.S. Army Europe and Africa, Collington served as an air and missile defense crewmember assigned to Charlie Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command.

During her time with Charlie Battery, Collington became known for her positive attitude and ability to connect with fellow soldiers.

“Spc. Collington was an outstanding soldier whose unwavering enthusiasm and positive spirit uplifted every environment she entered,” Capt. Spencer Grider, commander of Charlie Battery, 5-4 ADAR, said in a U.S. Army news release. “Her infectious energy, whether in the office, in the field or among her peers, fostered connection and camaraderie, bringing people together through her genuine warmth and heartfelt sense of humor. Her presence will be greatly missed across our formation.”

After her remains arrived in Central Florida, Marvin C. Zanders Funeral Home coordinated with military officials to receive and transport her. Harris said funeral home personnel worked with the U.S. Army and military honor guard members at Orlando Executive Airport, where they awaited the aircraft carrying Collington’s remains.

Courtesy of Marvin C. Zanders Funeral Home

“We were in contact with MacDill Air Force Base, and we worked with the United States Army,” Harris said. “We actually met them out there, and we went out onto the tarmac, and we just waited for the airplane to arrive with her remains on it.”

Harris also said funeral home owner Helen R. Zanders and Timothy Ford, the funeral home’s pastor, longtime employee and family member, assisted with communications and coordination surrounding the military handoff.

The process of bringing a fallen service member home involves extensive coordination between the military, family members and funeral home staff, Harris said.

“We receive a call from loved ones, and once we receive the call from loved ones, we are in contact with the United States military,” he said. “They let us know what paperwork and everything that they need concerning the funeral.”

Harris, who served eight years in the Army, said his military background helped him understand what Collington’s family was experiencing.

“It is special for me because I’ve seen a lot of loved ones come home, and I’ve seen a lot of loved ones leave from duty stations where I was that had to go home for burial,” he said. “To be there for her to come home, yeah, it was kind of special for me.”

Army officials said Collington’s remains were recovered from a coastal cave near Cap Draa after a multinational search effort involving U.S. Air Force pararescuemen, Moroccan military mountaineers and Moroccan Civil Protection personnel. On May 12, Moroccan and U.S. forces conducted a dignified transfer ceremony honoring both Collington and fellow soldier 1st Lt. Kendrick Lamont Key Jr., whose remains had been recovered earlier.

Although Harris said he did not know Collington personally, he said the community response to her return reflected the respect shown to fallen service members.

“The community accepted her very well,” Harris said. “The honor guard … they were there with the utmost respect. That’s the military way, and that’s Marvin C. Zanders’ way — to give her the utmost respect and to bring her home with dignity.”

The service for Collington will take place at 11 a.m. on June 13 at First Baptist Church of Apopka, 441 S. Highland Ave., Apopka.