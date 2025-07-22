Apopka high alumnus takes command of major U.S. Army training site

Last month, Tobyhanna Army Depot promoted a former Apopka High School Alumnus, officially appointing Maj. Jeffrey Blackman as the new Commandant of the U.S. Army High Tech Regional Training Site in Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania. He takes over from Lt. Col. Ryan Caligiuri.

A 2002 graduate of Apopka High School, Blackman was no stranger to discipline and teamwork even before joining the armed forces. He was a proud member of the Apopka football squad, serving as the kicker on the 2001 State Championship team. Just months after graduating, he enlisted in the U.S. Army in November 2002.

Blackman’s Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) is in the Signal Corps, the Army’s branch tasked with overseeing communication systems. From radios and satellites to cybersecurity and digital networks, the Signal Corps ensures that military operations stay connected, coordinated, and secure.

As the new Commandant of the High Tech Regional Training Site, Maj. Blackman will now lead training and development for soldiers who specialize in advanced communication and technology systems. His role is vital to preparing Signal Corps personnel with the technical skills and mission readiness needed to support operations around the world.

“Tobyhanna Army Depot looks forward to continued collaboration with High Tech Tobyhanna under the leadership of Maj. Blackman,” Tobyhanna Army Depot shared in a post on Facebook. “Together, we are equipping a ready, modern, and prepared generation of warfighters.”