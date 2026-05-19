Easy Memorial Day recipes you won’t forget

Memorial Day is a federal holiday, observed each year on the last Monday of May, for honoring and mourning our military members who died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Even as we remember that this is a somber day set aside for honoring our fallen brothers and sisters, mothers and fathers, sons and daughters; friends all… who made the ultimate sacrifice in honor of our country… we wish to celebrate their lives, as they might have celebrated, had they not died. And how better can we, along with our friends and family, remember them… than prayerfully?

In that endeavor, we have chosen Grilled Cajun Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings. This recipe comes from FoodNetwork, courtesy of Eddie Jackson. They rate this recipe as “easy,” so even our rookie cooks should not be intimidated. They say, “Grilled chicken wings are the quintessential finger food for a cookout with family and friends. Just toss the chicken in a flavorful rub, then grill to golden brown perfection. A final toss with Cajun lemon-pepper seasoning adds a kick of spice and acidity.”

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For you busy cooks, here is Speedy Taco Supper. It will make a dozen tacos. This south-of-the-border feast is fast enough for weeknights and easy enough for beginning cooks. If you’re scratching your head wondering why you have to find ground chuck, which comes from front beef shoulders: relax: you don’t. I‘m going to use lean ground beef, which comes from the pieces after the beef is cut into roasts and steaks.

Following it up, try the do-it-yourself taco seasoning blend, compliments of Patricia Lawler of Euless, Texas! This way, since you probably have the ingredients already, you’ll always have a ready supply of taco seasoning blend!

We have Melinda Stokes Allanson’s Greek Chicken Salad. This comes from our friends in Punta Gorda’s book, A Taste of Heaven, and it looks fabulous!

The recipe below for Double Chocolate Pie is from AllRecipes.com and said to be “rich and chocolaty, a truly sinful pie!” Chocolate fans will love it! Garnish each slice with whipped topping or meringue. A reviewer said, “I have made this pie several times and it has always been fantastic! Rich, easy and delicious! Hubs prefers this over his mother’s pie and requests it often.”

How about Sour Dough Starter from The Original Country Cookbook? Many of us have visions of using starter to make our own sour-dough bread. If you don’t have a friend who has starter for you to get a bit to get started, the instructions below will get you going. According to King Arthur Baking, all-purpose flour is the best choice for your sourdough starter.

GRILLED CAJUN LEMON PEPPER CHICKEN WINGS

From: FoodNetwork.com

Recipe courtesy of Eddie Jackson

INGREDIENTS:

4 pounds whole chicken wings (not split)

2 tablespoons vegetable oil, plus more for the grill

3 teaspoons Cajun seasoning (divided)

1-1/4 teaspoons garlic powder (divided)

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh parsley

1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest, plus

2 tablespoons lemon juice

DIRECTIONS:

1) Prepare a grill for medium heat. 2) Toss the chicken wings with vegetable oil, 2 teaspoons of the Cajun seasoning, 3/4 teaspoon of the garlic powder, 1 teaspoon salt and several grinds of pepper in a large bowl until evenly combined. 3) Brush the grill grates lightly with oil. 4) Place the chicken wings on the grill in an even layer and cover with the lid. 5) Cook, flipping occasionally, until well browned and cooked through, 20 to 25 minutes. 6) Meanwhile, stir together the parsley, lemon zest and juice, remaining 1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning, remaining 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon pepper in another large bowl until combined. 7) Transfer the wings to the bowl with the Cajun lemon pepper seasoning and toss until evenly coated. 8) Arrange on a large serving platter. This recipe serves 6 people.

SPEEDY TACO SUPPER

Recipe from 1996 Southern Living Annual Recipes

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound ground chuck

2 to 3 teaspoons Taco Seasoning Blend

1/4 cup water

12 taco shells

Condiments: chopped onion and tomato, shredded lettuce and cheese

DIRECTIONS:

1) Brown ground chuck in a large skillet over medium heat, stirring until it crumbles; drain. 2) Add Taco Seasoning Blend and 1/4 cup water, stirring well. 3) Cook over medium heat 3 to 5 minutes or until liquid evaporates. 4) Spoon meat mixture into taco shells; top with condiments as desired. Yield: 1 dozen.

TACO SEASONING BLEND

Recipe, compliments of PATRICIA LAWLER, Euless, Texas

1996 Southern Living Annual Recipes

INGREDIENTS:

3 tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1-1/2 teaspoons ground black pepper

3/4 teaspoon ground red pepper

DIRECTIONS:

1) Combine all ingredients. Store mixture in an airtight container for up to 1 month. Use with beef or chicken. Yield: 1/3-cup.

MELINDA STOKES ALLANSON’S GREEK CHICKEN SALAD

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda’s A Taste of Heaven

INGREDIENTS:

3 cups cooked chicken, cubed (about three breasts)

2 medium cucumbers, peeled, seeded and chopped

1-1/4 cups Feta cheese, crumbled

2/3 cup (or 1 can) black olives, sliced

1/4 cup fresh parsley, snipped

1 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup plain yogurt

1 tablespoon dried oregano

3 cloves garlic (or to taste)

Lettuce

DIRECTIONS:

Combine chicken, cucumber, Feta, olives and parsley. Set aside. In a small bowl, mix mayonnaise, yogurt, oregano and crushed garlic. Use much less garlic if salad will stand more than a couple of hours before serving. Add to chicken mixture. Toss to coat. Cover and chill. Serve over lettuce. This is also very good on toasted French rolls.

DOUBLE CHOCOLATE PIE

Recipe from AllRecipes.com

INGREDIENTS:

1 9-inch pie crust, baked

1-1/2 cups white sugar

1/3 cup cornstarch

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 cups milk

3/4 cup semisweet chocolate chips

2 1-ounce squares unsweetened chocolate, chopped

4 egg yolks, beaten

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

DIRECTIONS:

1) Combine sugar, cornstarch, and salt in a 2-quart saucepan. Stir in milk gradually. Add chocolate chips and unsweetened chocolate. Place over medium heat, stirring constantly until mixture thickens and boils. Boil and stir 1 minute. 2) Place egg yolks in a medium heatproof bowl. Gradually pour half of chocolate mixture into egg yolks, whisking constantly. 3) Whisk egg yolk mixture back into mixture in saucepan. Place over medium heat and bring back to a boil, stirring constantly. Boil and stir 1 minute. Remove from heat; stir in vanilla extract. 4) Pour mixture into baked pie shell. Press a layer of plastic wrap onto filling. Refrigerate at least 4 hours but no longer than 48 hours. Remove plastic wrap before serving and top with whipped topping.

SOUR DOUGH STARTER

Recipe from Paragon Products, Inc., The Original Country Cookbook

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups flour (all-purpose)

6 teaspoons dry yeast

1-3/4 cups warm (not hot) water

2 tablespoons honey

DIRECTIONS:

Combine flour and dry yeast in a bowl. Mix honey in warm* water and gradually add to dry ingredients. Store in earthenware pot at room temperature for two days to one week. *Water that is too warm (120 deg F) or higher will begin to damage the yeast cells, and hot water (140 deg F) and above will kill the yeast instantly.