Taking the pressure off evening meals

I have a book titled “Great Food Fast,” a collection of Bob Warden’s Ultimate Pressure Cooker Recipes. This recipe for Moo Shu Pork calls for scallions as does the hash browns recipe below. Scallions and green onions are the same “allium” vegetable. You can use either as they are interchangeable.

New Orleans Red Beans and Rice looks very tasty. This is Tammy Formby’s recipe. She is in Marshall-Dekalb EC (electric company) Alabama Living Magazine.

Zucchini Casserole from Paths of Sunshine published by the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs, is wonderful. Try it. You’ll like it!

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Delish.com says, “We’re going back to the basics with this perfectly simple side dish: all you need is salt, pepper, and olive oil to make perfectly tender, caramelized carrots.“

In her book titled Gullah Geechee Home Cooking, Emily Meggett says, “I love cooking potatoes because it usually just takes a few ingredients to turn them into something you just can’t resist. These hash brown potatoes are easy to make, and the scallions add a bright, fresh flavor to the dish.

From Charleston Receipts, Crab Meat Salad calls for a pound of fresh crab meat. You can substitute shrimp for the crab meat. This recipe was contributed by Miss Elizabeth Williams.

A recipe for Apricot Bar Cookies comes from The New York Times NEW Natural Foods Cookbook, by Jean Hewitt. With honey, molasses, raisins, and apricots, this recipe appears to be not only nutritious, but sweet enough for children to love. It will surely be a favorite for summer vacation snacks!

MOO SHU PORK (Chinese Pork and Cabbage Wraps)

Recipe from Great Food Fast by Bob Warden

INGREDIENTS:

2 tablespoons sesame oil

1 pound boneless pork loin chops, cut into strips

1 large yellow onion, thinly sliced

1 (16-ounce bag) shredded coleslaw mix

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1/4 cup beef stock or broth

3 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

1/3 cup hoisin sauce

4 scallions, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons cornstarch, mixed into 2 tablespoons water

Flour tortillas

Tip: Hoisin, a sweet and smoky Chinese plum sauce, can be found in jars in the Asian foods section of your local grocery store.

DIRECTIONS:

1) With the cooker’s lid off, heat oil on HIGH or “brown,” until sizzling. 2) Place the pork and onion in the cooker, and cook until pork is lightly browned, about 5 minutes. 3) Add the coleslaw mix, garlic, beef broth, and soy sauce. Securely lock the pressure cooker’s lid, and set for 3 minutes on HIGH. 4) Perform a quick release to release the cooker’s pressure. Remove lid and set cooker to HIGH or “brown.” 5) Stir in hoisin sauce, scallions, and cornstarch mixture. Let simmer2 minutes. 6) Serve wrapped in tortillas, spread with additional hoisin sauce, if desired.

TAMMY FORMBY’S NEW ORLEANS RED BEANS AND RICE

From: Marshall-Dekalb EC “Alabama Living Magazine”

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound small red beans, rinsed and soaked at least four hours, or overnight

2 cups Kielbasa sausage, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 cup cooked ham, cubed

1 large onion, chopped

1/2 cup celery, chopped

3 large garlic cloves, minced

4 cups water (or enough to cover bean mixture)

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

1 large bay leaf

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon hot sauce

3 cups cooked rice

DIRECTIONS:

Combine all ingredients except rice into slow cooker. Cook 6-8 hours on low, stirring once. Serve over rice. Cook’s note: Remove some of the beans and juices just before serving, mash them, and pour back into the pot for a thicker mixture (if desired).

ZUCCHINI CASSEROLE

Recipe from Florida Federation of Garden Clubs Paths of Sunshine Cookbook

INGREDIENTS:

4 cups sliced zucchini

2 cups boiling water

2 eggs

1 cup mayonnaise

1 chopped onion

1/4 cup chopped green pepper

1 cup Parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon butter

2 tablespoons buttered breadcrumbs (optional)

DIRECTIONS:

Cook zucchini in water until just tender, then drain. In a large bowl, beat eggs, stir in mayonnaise, onion, green pepper, cheese, salt, and pepper. Add zucchini. Turn into a greased 1-1/2 quart baking dish. Dot with butter and sprinkle with breadcrumbs. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until bubbly. Serves six.

ROASTED CARROTS

From: Delish.com

INGREDIENTS:

15 carrots (2 pounds), peeled and cut crosswise into quarters

3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt

Freshly chopped parsley, for garnish (optional)

Freshly ground black pepper

DIRECTIONS:

1) Preheat oven to 400º. 2) On a large baking sheet, toss carrots with olive oil and season generously with salt and pepper. 3) Roast until tender and lightly caramelized, 30 minutes. 4) Garnish with parsley, if desired, before serving.

EMILY MEGGETT’S HASH BROWN POTATOES (HOME FRIES)

Recipe from Gullah Geechee Home Cooking by Emily Meggett

INGREDIENTS:

8 yellow or white potatoes (a little over 2 pounds), diced

3/4 cup (1-1/2 sticks) unsalted butter

2 scallions, chopped

Salt to taste

DIRECTIONS:

1) In a 4-quart saucepan, bring 2 quarts water to a boil over high heat. Add the potatoes and boil for 3 to 4 minutes, until tender. Drain well. 2) In a 12-inch cast-iron skillet, melt the butter over low heat, taking care not to burn. Add the scallions and the potatoes to the skillet. Salt the potatoes according to taste. Cook over medium heat until golden brown. 3) When the potatoes are browned on the bottom, turn them with a spatula and brown the other side.

MISS ELIZABETH R. WILLIAMS’ CRAB MEAT SALAD

Recipe from Charleston Receipts

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound crab meat

1 cup celery, diced

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Lettuce

1 green pepper, chopped

2 hard-cooked eggs, diced

1/2 cup mayonnaise or salad dressing

1/2 teaspoon salt

DIRECTIONS:

1) Remove any shell from the crab meat. 2) Combine all the ingredients and serve on lettuce. Shrimp may be used instead of crab meat. Serves six.

APRICOT BAR COOKIES

THE NEW YORK TIMES NEW NATURAL FOODS COOKBOOK

Copyright 1982 by Jean Hewitt

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 cup honey

1/3 cup molasses

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1-1/2 cups steel cut oats

1 cup whole wheat flour

1/2 cup wheat germ

3 tablespoons soy flour

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 cup cut-up unsulphured apricots

1 cup raisins

1/2 cup sunflower seed kernels or pumpkin seeds

Orange juice, if necessary

DIRECTIONS:

1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. 2. Beat together the honey, molasses, and oil very well in an electric mixer, electric blender, or food processor. 3. In a large bowl, combine the oats, whole-wheat flour, wheat germ, soy flour, and salt. Pour in the honey mixture and stir to moisten the dry ingredients. 4. Add the apricots, raisins, and sunflower seed kernels and mix well. If the mixture is very stiff, add a small amount of orange juice. Press the mixture into a well-oiled 9-inch square baking pan. Bake for 20 minutes. Cool in the pan. Cut into squares. Yield: Sixteen squares.