Homestyle favorites from scampi to sunshine pie

The following recipe for Chicken Carbonara comes from Ree Drummond’s thepioneerwoman.com website. The flavorful pasta recipe comes together in less than 30 minutes. Ree says, “This chicken carbonara takes everything I love about pasta night and makes it even better. It’s filled with crispy bacon, juicy chicken, and a rich, parmesan-packed sauce that clings to every strand of pasta.”

From A Taste of Heaven, published by First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, we have a recipe for Shrimp Scampi and Angel Hair, contributed by Phyllis Gass. It calls for a pound of deveined and peeled shrimp. I will caution you: it does not take long for shrimp to overcook and get tough!

We found a great Spinach Salad from Allison Chase in New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock. Spinach is not only good for your constitution, it’s a favorite of many of our readers.

Here is a wonderful fruit pie called Sunshine Pie. It looks scrumptious! We pulled this recipe from Stew-Pot Favorites of Zellwood that Claire Ellington gifted us.

From The Original Country Cookbook, here are three candy recipes: Grandma’s Molasses Candy, Quick Toffee Candy, and Martha Washington Candy. They are simple, “no frills” sweeties that our grannies used to make for our families and friends “back in the day.” If you’re curious about the cautionary statement in the Martha Washington Candy recipe, “do not stir,” I looked it up: it tells us “do not stir” to prevent the sugar syrup from crystallizing, which turns the smooth, and otherwise glassy candy into a grainy, sandy, or solid mess. I remember seeing my mother get a cup of cold water and drop in a little bit of the cooking candy to test its readiness before turning off the heat. She would probe the cooled candy in the water with her finger to see if it would break apart or hold together. Hence, the statement about it “breaking” in cold water. They don’t say when to add the vanilla, but it seems logical to do so when you add the butter before you beat it. If you do it while it’s too hot, the vanilla will simply disappear.

CHICKEN CARBONARA

By Ree Drummond, thepioneerwoman.com

INGREDIENTS:

3 large eggs

3/4 cup grated parmesan cheese, plus more for serving

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon black pepper (divided), plus more to taste

4 slices thick-cut bacon, diced

1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breasts, sliced crosswise into half-inch thick strips

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more for the pasta water

2 garlic cloves, minced

12 ounces fettuccine or linguine

1/2 cup frozen peas

Chopped fresh parsley, for garnish

DIRECTIONS:

1) Whisk together the eggs, parmesan, heavy cream and 1/2 teaspoon pepper in a medium size bowl. Set aside. 2) Cook the bacon in a large skillet over medium heat, stirring frequently, until crispy and the fat has rendered, 5 to 7 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the bacon to a paper towel-lined plate. 3) Increase the heat to medium-high. Add the chicken to the drippings in the skillet, season with the salt and remaining 1/2 teaspoon pepper and cook, tossing occasionally, until browned and cooked through, 6 to 8 minutes. In the last minute of cooking, stir in the garlic. 4) Transfer the chicken to a plate; do not wipe out the skillet. 5) Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook according to the package directions, adding the peas during the last minute. Reserve 1 cup cooking water, then drain. 6) Immediately add the hot pasta and peas to the skillet off the heat. Pour in the egg mixture and quickly toss with tongs, adding 2 to 3 tablespoons of the reserved cooking water, until the sauce is creamy. If the sauce is too thick, add more of the reserved cooking water. If it’s too thin, cook over low heat until thickened. 7) Stir in the bacon and chicken. Garnish with parsley, pepper and parmesan.

PHYLLIS GASS’ SCAMPI AND ANGEL HAIR

Recipe from A Taste of Heaven

Published by First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda

INGREDIENTS:

1-3/4 cup defatted chicken broth

1 tablespoon garlic, chopped fine

4 tablespoons scallions, chopped (divided)

4 tablespoons Italian parsley, chopped (divided)

1/2 pound dry angel-hair pasta

1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined

Freshly ground black pepper

DIRECTIONS:

1) Bring a large pot of water to a boil for the pasta. 2) In a large sauce pan, combine: broth, garlic and 3 tablespoons each of scallions and parsley. Bring slowly to a simmer. Cook for 2 minutes. 3) Add pasta to boiling water. Cook according to directions. 4) Add peeled/deveined shrimp to the broth, stir well and cook for 2-1/2 to 3 minutes or until shrimp are cooked through. Add remaining scallions. 5) Drain pasta; divide evenly among large shallow plates. Arrange shrimp over pasta and spoon “broth sauce” over shrimp. Sprinkle with pepper. Garnish with remaining parsley. Serve immediately. Serves 4.

ALLISON CHASE’S SPECIAL SPINACH SALAD

Recipe from New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock

1 bunch spinach, washed and torn

1 can bean sprouts, drained

1 can water chestnuts, sliced

3 or 4 hard-boiled eggs, sliced

6 to 8 slices bacon, cooked, drained and cut in pieces

1 cup light olive oil

3/4 cup sugar (or less, if desired)

1/3 cup catsup

1/4 cup vinegar

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 grated onion

Mix and serve.

GLADYS RICE’S SUNSHINE PIE

Recipe from Stew-Pot Favorites of Zellwood

1 can (6 ounce) frozen orange juice or (12 ounces fresh juice and no water)

1 can (6 ounce) water

1/3 cup pineapple juice

1/3 cup apricot juice

1 pound marshmallows

1-2/3 cup graham cracker crumbs

1/3 cup confectioners’ sugar

1/3 cup butter, melted

1/3 cup flaked coconut

1/3 cup chopped walnuts

Whipped cream, if desired

Combine orange juice, pineapple juice, and apricot nectar in a large pan and add marshmallows; heat gently until marshmallows are almost dissolved, stirring frequently. Remove from heat and stir until completely dissolved. Carefully place pan in sink filled with ice water to chill quickly, and cool to room temperature. Meanwhile, combine graham cracker crumbs, sugar, and butter; press into pan. Chill crust and add filling. Add walnuts and coconut after mixture has cooled. Refrigerate overnight if time permits.

GRANDMA’S MOLASSES CANDY

Recipe from Paragon Products

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups molasses

1 cup sugar

Pinch of baking soda

1 tablespoon vinegar

3 cups chopped black walnuts

DIRECTIONS:

Cook together until crunchy or brittle when dropped in cold water. Stir in a pinch of baking soda and three cups chopped black walnuts. Pour in greased pan. Break into pieces when cold.

QUICK TOFFEE CANDY

Recipe from Paragon Products

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup butter

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup nuts

2 milk chocolate bars

DIRECTIONS:

Mix butter and sugar, place on stove, and bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Let boil for 10 to 12 minutes. Grease pan, sprinkle with nuts (of your choice), and pour hot mixture over nuts in thin sheets. When set but still warm, break chocolate over mix and let it melt. When cold, break into pieces.

MARTHA WASHINGTON CANDY

Recipe from Paragon Products

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups sugar

1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar

1 cup water

2 teaspoons butter

1 teaspoon vanilla

DIRECTIONS:

Mix the sugar, cream of tartar and water. Cook until it boils. Do not stir. After it breaks in cold water, cool. Add butter when it is cold enough to beat. Beat until it crystallizes, then knead and form into balls. Chopped nuts or raisins may be added. May be dipped in malted chocolate to which a small amount of paraffin wax has been added.