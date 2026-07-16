Druck earns podium finishes and national cuts at FLAGS 

Apopka swimmer Keira Druck continued to prove she belongs among the nation’s top young competitors, turning in another standout performance at the 2026 Long Course Florida Age Group Swimming (FLAGS) Championships in Ocala.

After entering the meet ranked among the nation’s top 10-12 swimmers in the 14-year-old girls division, Druck lived up to the billing with four individual podium finishes, multiple personal bests and three new national qualifying cuts while competing against Florida’s best age-group swimmers.

Representing Laker Aquatics, Druck opened the four-day championship with a strong showing in the preliminaries. She posted a personal-best 59.10 in the 100-meter freestyle, breaking the one-minute barrier for the first time while earning another Futures Championship qualifying cut and the No. 2 seed heading into the finals. She also swam the butterfly leg of the 200-meter medley relay, recording a 29.61-second split.

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Later that evening, Druck claimed her first medal of the meet by finishing second in the 1,500-meter freestyle. She returned shortly afterward for the 100 freestyle final, placing 10th after already completing the grueling distance race.

Izzy Herod Keira Druck practicing butterfly technique.

“It’s kinda hard to swim a sprint after putting in a solid mile performance,” her mother, Kristin, said. “Even though she didn’t shine like she wanted, she finished with a smile knowing she did what she came to do during prelims.”

On the second day, Druck continued to build momentum. She helped Laker Aquatics in the 200-meter freestyle relay with a 27.27-second split before qualifying third for the 200 freestyle final. She capped the day with another runner-up finish, taking second in the event.

On Saturday, she qualified second for the 400-meter freestyle final before lowering her personal best in the evening championship race. Her second-place finish also earned her a Winter Juniors qualifying cut. She later anchored the 400-meter freestyle relay with a 59.55 split.

During the final day, Druck qualified fourth in the 100-meter butterfly before closing the meet with a personal-best swim in the 800-meter freestyle. Her second-place finish produced another Futures Championship qualifying cut. She later earned third place in the 100 butterfly to conclude an impressive weekend.

The performances continued an already remarkable summer for Druck, who entered the meet after winning her second straight women’s title at the Doc Lucky’s Golden Mile and improving her time at USA Swimming’s Open Water Junior National Championships earlier this year.

Now, Druck shifts her focus to an even bigger stage. She is scheduled to compete at the USA Swimming Futures Championships in Knoxville, Tennessee, from July 29 through Aug. 1.