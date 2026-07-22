DRC clarifies resubmittal policy during development reviews 

The Development Review Committee reviewed a slate of residential, commercial and industrial development proposals Wednesday, with much of the discussion focused on addressing staff review comments and outlining next steps in the city’s technical review process.

Among the projects on the agenda were future land use amendments for Twin Fountains Commercial and Kelly Park South, the fourth submittal of the 502-lot Paulucci Acres major development plan, a special exception for Hogshead Industrial, a warehouse construction site plan on Hogshead Road, and the second submittal of the Sheeler Park construction site plan.

The proposed future land use amendment for Twin Fountains Commercial, on a site south of Kelly Park Road and east of Plymouth Sorrento Road in the Kelly Park interchange form-based code area, drew only what Development Department planner Jean Sanchez, who chaired the meeting for Planning Manager Bobby Howell, described as “housekeeping comments.”

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Applicant Luke Classon of 1828 Engineering said the remaining items primarily involved public notice requirements.

“We got the comments. It’s really just, as you indicated, housekeeping as far as the notifications and the placards,” Classon said. “We already posted the project, and we’re going to send the mailings shortly.”

One of the lengthier discussions involved the Paulucci Acres major development plan, which covers the first phase of a planned single-family subdivision. Classon said only two issues remained.

“There’s only two comments,” he told the committee. “One about photometrics, which we got resolved yesterday, and then the combination of all the plan sets to be signed. So, we’ll be uploading that today.”

During the discussion, city building official John Hanson asked whether the project would have to return to the DRC despite the relatively minor outstanding comments.

City planner Amer Hamza said projects with minor outstanding comments are now being brought back for another review rather than receiving approval.

“According to the new mayor and the new council members, they have advised that we’d have to bring it back,” he said. “Instead of a 15-day review, it’d have to be a five-day review if we had to bring it back for one or two minor comments from one department.”

Sanchez said the policy now applies to all projects before the committee.

“For anything that has outstanding comments, the formal status would be that if they had any outstanding comments, it is DRC denied at that point,” she said. “So, the applicant would need to resubmit.”

The committee also reviewed a future land use amendment for Kelly Park South, also known as the Crossroads Cornell parcels. Sanchez said comments had been issued to the applicant on Monday, and no applicant representative attended the meeting. Staff reported no additional comments beyond those already provided.

The committee also reviewed a construction site plan for a proposed 30,000-square-foot warehouse at 3716 Hogshead Road. During the discussion, staff clarified that although the application had initially been submitted as a major development plan, it would instead be processed as a construction site plan because the application fee was the same and the issue was procedural rather than substantive. Staff also advised that chain-link fencing, including vinyl-coated chain link, is not permitted where visible from the public right of way in light industrial zoning districts.

The meeting concluded with the second review of the 109-lot Sheeler Park construction site plan. Planning staff reported only minor comments, while Public Works continued to coordinate with the applicant on lift station comments.