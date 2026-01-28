Credit union cuts ribbon on Apopka High School location

Addition Financial Credit Union’s student-run branch at Apopka High School hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Jan. 22.

“Orange County educators founded our credit union more than 88 years ago, and our missions to lift our community remain closely aligned all these years later,” Kevin Miller, Addition president and CEO, said in a statement. “By bringing this opportunity to Apopka High School, we’re not only teaching financial skills, but we are also helping students gain the confidence and experience they need to succeed in any career path.”

Addition announced its partnership with Apopka High last August. The branch is the credit union’s 12th high school branch in Central Florida and the seventh within OCPS, according to the August press release.

“As head tellers, we had to make sure everyone understood procedures, felt supported, and knew they could ask us questions,” said Addison Eachus, a student head teller at Apopka High. “Leading by example isn’t about giving orders — it’s about setting an example[and] creating an environment where everyone can succeed.”

Courtesy of Addition Financial Credit Union A student teller speaks with a guest.

Addition student tellers have the opportunity to participate in paid summer internship programs, receive a scholarship for graduating seniors, and apply for employment after graduation.

“Our biggest takeaway has been the experience that goes beyond just what a credit union does,” said Chloe Palmer, another Apopka High head teller. “We gained real-world experiences and financial knowledge that we never knew that we could get, especially in a classroom, including how credit scores were earned, how to protect yourself from online scams, how to build yourself financially, and the importance of saving and how a credit union operates.”

Addition high school branches are open to students and faculty only.