Credit union opens student-run branch at Apopka High School

Addition Financial Credit Union and Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) have teamed up to launch new student-run Addition Financial branch at Apopka High School.

The new program at the high school marks the credit union’s 12th high school branch in Central Florida and the seventh within OCPS, according to an Aug. 19 news release from Addition Financial.

Addition Financial’s High School Branch Program gives selected students hands-on financial education and money management skills through in-depth training to prepare them to fully staff and manage the on-campus branch.

“Apopka High School is excited about having an Addition Financial branch on our campus. This partnership brings opportunity to our students to learn to manage their own accounts while on campus,” Lyle Heinz, principal at Apopka High School principal, said in a statement. “All students will have access as the branch is in a high traffic area for students to come in for their banking needs.”

These student-operated branches give students a hands-on opportunity to acquire valuable professional skills by processing actual banking transactions.

Some students work as tellers at these branches on weekends and over the summer. Many find full-time employment at Addition or get special scholarships after they graduate.

“[The program] provides select students an experience of getting on-the-job training in the daily operations of a credit union branch,” Heinz said. “I see this as a long-lasting partnership that will benefit our students and staff.”

The on-campus branch is a year-long school program, and the selected group of students will be the same one to run it all year long.

Toward the end the year, Addition Financial will interview students who want to join the branch program for the next school year, according to Aaron Sanders, senior specialist, public relations for Addition Financial.

“Orange County educators founded our credit union more than 88 years ago, and our missions to lift our community remain closely aligned all these years later. Our high school branch program is one of the most impactful ways we can give back,” Kevin Miller, president and CEO of Addition Financial Credit Union, said in a statement. “By bringing this opportunity to Apopka High School, we’re not only teaching financial skills, but we are also helping students gain the confidence and experience they need to succeed in any career path.”

To learn more about Addition Financial’s high school partnerships, visit AdditionFi.com/partnerships/high-school.