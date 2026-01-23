CRA Board asks for revision of facade renovation grant rules

The Apopka Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) Board on Wednesday directed staff to tighten its façade renovation grant rules and have Davis Lodge No. 47 reapply once the updated policy is in place.

At the meeting, Antranette Forbes, city economic development director, informed the board the Davis Lodge initially requested $20,000 for exterior improvements including window and door replacements, stucco work, painting, a canopy and lighting.

Under the CRA’s façade grant rules, the $10,000 cap is the most the agency will pay toward a project, while the required contribution is the share of the cost — 25% for businesses and 50% for nonprofits — that the applicant must pay out of pocket.

“According to our existing policy, the max that they are allowed to receive is $10,000,” Forbes told the board. “It also requires a contribution because they are a nonprofit. From my conversations with the lodge, they are requesting a waiver of both of those requirements that they can have the $20,000 without the contribution.”

Board members questioned how the request could be approved when it exceeded the program’s $10,000 limit and conflicted with the required match. They also raised concerns about staying fair to other applicants and noted the policy has no way to waive either the cap or the contribution.

CRA Board member Diane Velazquez said it would be best for the city to revise its application policy and then ask Davis Lodge to reapply once the updated policy is in place.

“I think that would be best for Davis Lodge, because right now what they’re asking for is [$20,000] and if what we have on the books is only up to [$10,000], they would get disapproved,” CRA board member Diane Velazquez said. “If we wouldn’t give them 20, we would only give them 10. And if what they need is 20, it would be best if they can come back and when it’s revised.”

Forbes told the board that city staff would revise the policies and bring the revisions back to the board for review and approval, after which Davis Lodge could submit a new application.

Board vacancy

The Apopka CRA Board includes seven seats – all five members of the City Council plus two appointees. County appointee John Drago sits on the board, but the city is now searching to appoint a new member because Nikki Williams submitted her resignation last month.

The city began soliciting applications last week. It is looking for applicants with experience or a background related to redevelopment, including real estate, urban planning, architecture or engineering design, construction, or project management.

The CRA aims to transform designated areas into vibrant commercial districts and neighborhoods by executing the city’s redevelopment master plan and addressing blighted areas. The agency operates under Chapter 163, Part III — known as the Community Redevelopment Act — of the Florida Statutes.

The CRA Board administers tax increment revenues to fund infrastructure improvements, public space projects, and business assistance programs, while encouraging redevelopment and public-private partnerships that promote economic growth and job creation.