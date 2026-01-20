City solicits applications for new CRA Board member 

The city is seeking a new Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) Board member following the resignation of board member Nikki Williams.

Last Tuesday, the city posted a public notice on its website seeking to fill a vacancy on the CRA Board. According to the notice, criteria for the position include residency within the Apopka city limits, with preference given to candidates who own or operate a business within the CRA district.

The city is seeking applicants with experience or a background related to redevelopment, including real estate, urban planning, architecture or engineering design, construction, or project management. Additional consideration will be given to candidates with demonstrated business, development, or community or nonprofit leadership experience.

The public notice was posted following the Jan. 7 City Council meeting, where city Economic Development Director Antranette Forbes announced Williams’ resignation, which Forbes said is effective Dec. 31, 2025.

The City Council appoints one member to the CRA Board, which currently includes the five members of the council plus county appointee John Drago.

During the meeting, Commissioner Diane Velazquez said Williams’ background as an attorney was a benefit to the CRA Board.

“I always thought that that was a good fit for our CRA Board, because she understood the CRA, and we kind of depended on her professionality,” Velazquez said. “Even though we have an attorney, she always came up with some really good ideas.”

Council members reached a consensus to require applicants to submit a resume and demonstrate specific experience relevant to redevelopment. The criteria were expected to be finalized and posted on the city’s website ahead of Wednesday’s council meeting.

“I think they either need to live in the CRA or have a business in CRA; that would be my No. 1 [requirement],” Mayor Bryan Nelson said at the Jan. 7 meeting.

The CRA works to transform designated areas into vibrant commercial districts and neighborhoods by implementing the city’s redevelopment master plan and addressing blighted areas. The agency operates under Chapter 163, Part III — known as the Community Redevelopment Act — of the Florida Statutes.

The CRA Board administers tax increment revenues to fund infrastructure improvements, public space projects, and business assistance programs, while encouraging redevelopment and public-private partnerships that promote economic growth and job creation.

CRA Board meeting

Items on the agenda for Wednesday’s CRA Board meeting include a grant application for a lodge’s exterior renovation and the proposal of new CRA programs.

Davis Lodge #47 is requesting a $19,760 grant through the Façade Renovation Assistance Program (FRAP) to complete exterior upgrades to its building at 900 S. Central Ave.

According to the CRA staff report, “the applicant is requesting a funding amount in excess of program guidelines, including exclusion from 50% contribution requirement over and above the requested grant amount.”

The scope of work includes improvements to the front façade of the hall, removal and replacement of windows, removal of existing doors, installation of new doors, installation of a new canopy over the doors, installation of new exterior lighting, and site cleanup with debris removal, according to a proposal All American Structures submitted last August.

As a CRA update, the Residential Rehabilitation Assistance Program (RRAP), received 192 inquiries from residents seeking assistance since its launch in 2025. Of those, 24 applications were denied for not meeting program requirements, and two were placed on a waitlist due to funding limitations, according to a Jan. 13 memo from Forbes to CRA board members.

The memo states that, as of that date, RRAP has awarded improvements to 33 homes, including five projects incorporating ADA-related improvements to enhance accessibility. The total amount awarded through the program is $899,747.71, with participating homeowners contributing $6,298.87 toward project costs exceeding program limits or for ineligible items. Five homes have been completed, with others in various stages of construction.

“Overall, the RRAP continues to demonstrate strong community demand and measurable impact by addressing critical residential needs, improving quality of life for residents, and advancing neighborhood revitalization goals,” the memo said.