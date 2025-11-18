First home improvement completed under CRA program  

The first home renovation project under the Apopka Community Redevelopment Agency’s (CRA) Residential Renovation Assistance Program (RRAP) has finished, totaling $24,073 and including the replacement of the roof and windows.

The RRAP provides funding for exterior improvements to owner-occupied homes within the CRA district. Initiated Oct. 1 with $900,000 in funding, more projects in the RRAP are in the works as the program aims to help homeowners make improvements throughout the redevelopment area.

The RRAP was created to help revitalize neighborhoods, improve housing quality, and enable homeowners to address necessary maintenance needs.

Qualifying homeowners can receive up to $30,000 per property for eligible repairs such as roofing, window and door replacements, exterior painting, and other structural or aesthetic improvements.

“The completion of this first project marks an important milestone in our effort to strengthen Apopka’s neighborhoods,” Antranette Forbes, economic development director, said in a press release. “This investment not only improves curb appeal but also enhances safety, sustainability, and overall quality of life for residents. Roof and window upgrades are particularly impactful — helping protect homes during storm season and potentially reducing insurance costs.”

According to the city release, Apopka’s CRA is focused on revitalizing targeted areas of the city through programs and investments that strengthen economic opportunity, improve infrastructure, and enhance quality of life for residents and businesses.

For eligibility requirements and to submit an application, homeowners can visit the Apopka CRA page at Apopka.gov/284/Community-Redevelopment or call the CRA office at 407-703-1654.