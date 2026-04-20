Community open house to arrive at John Bridges Center

The John H. Bridges Community Center is set to host its annual Community Open House from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6.

“This is an annual event organized by the Orange County Community Action Division, and this marks my third year coordinating it,” said project coordinator James Louis in an email to The Apopka Chief. “It has been very valuable to the community we serve, providing an opportunity for residents to connect with John H. Bridges staff and local partners and engage with resources related to employment, health services, housing and utility support, educational programs, and youth and family services.”

Louis aims to host 100 guests and said the event will feature approximately 30 vendors in Building A, including AdventHealth, Goodwill Industries of Central Florida and Hope CommUnity Center. Publix and Domino’s will provide $200 worth of refreshments and 20 pizzas, respectively.

“This year, we’re going to try to have a food truck outside for them, as well, where they get discounted prices on vegetables and fruits,” Louis said in a phone interview. “Also, we’re going to give out these Second Harvest food boxes that has all types of non-perishable items in it.”

The center encourages those seeking more information to call 407-254-9426 or 321-512-5776.

“I’m looking to see that we do make an impact in the community,” Louis said. “I know in the past, from COVID, a lot of people don’t know that the resources are out there, so my goal is to have them understand that we do have those resources, and it starts here at the John Bridges Community Center.”