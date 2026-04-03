Commissioner Anderson recuses herself from Apopka canvassing board

City Commissioner Nadia Anderson recused herself from all canvassing board proceedings related to the April 14 mayoral runoff election in a Thursday statement submitted to the city.

“This voluntary recusal is made to ensure public confidence in the canvassing and certification process,” Anderson said in her statement. “I will not attend, participate in, or vote on any matters before the canvassing board concerning this election. This recusal is not intended as, and shall not be construed as, an admission of a conflict of interest, bias, or legal disqualification, but is undertaken solely in the interest of maintaining the highest standards of fairness and transparency in the City’s election process.”

According to the city charter, the canvassing board reviews ballots and certifies election results.

Anderson’s recusal follows a comment she posted on Facebook endorsing Orange County Commissioner Christine Moore for the Apopka mayoral race.

“As a sitting commissioner who has served alongside Nick Nesta for the past two years, I am speaking from direct experience,” Anderson said in the comment. “In my view, his leadership style and actions do not reflect what is best for the future of Apopka. While Commissioner Moore was not initially my first choice, when comparing the two candidates, I believe Moore is the better option for ourcity.”

In response to Anderson’s Facebook comment, Apopka resident Brian Mater, who is also Nesta’s campaign manager, hand-delivered a complaint to City Clerk Susan Bone on April 2.

“It has come to our attention that Commissioner Anderson publicly stated on social media that although one candidate ‘was not her first choice,’ she believes that candidate is ‘the better option for the City of Apopka,’” Mater said. “This statement clearly expresses support for a candidate in the same election for which the canvassing board is responsible for reviewing ballots, evaluating provisional votes, overseeing tabulation procedures, and certifying final results.”

Mater had requested that, if Anderson did not voluntarily recuse herself, the city would appoint an alternate board member “to ensure the integrity and public confidence in this election process.”

“While we recognize and respect Commissioner Anderson’s service to the City, members of a municipal canvassing board are expected to maintain strict neutrality during the election certification process,” Mater said. “Publicly advocating for one candidate during an active election being canvassed creates a reasonable appearance of partiality and undermines public confidence in the impartial administration of the election.”

In a phone interview, Mater said the complaint was of his own volition and should be regarded separately from his position working for the Nesta campaign.

“This request is made in the interest of protecting transparency, fairness, and voter confidence in the City of Apopka’s election procedures,” Mater said in the complaint. “Maintaining appearance as well as the reality of impartial election oversight is essential to preserving trust in the outcome of this important municipal election.”

Anderson told The Apopka Chief that her decision to recuse herself was not related to the complaint.

In recent city meetings, she has twice criticized Nesta from the dais, saying he helped orchestrate a residency lawsuit and a complaint against her real estate license.

In an email to the Chief, she reiterated her preference in the mayoral runoff.

“I cannot support or stand with anyone who, in my view, uses their position to demean others, undermine city staff, or contribute to divisiveness within our community,” Anderson said. “My decision is rooted in my expectations for integrity, accountability, and respect in leadership. I will always stand on those principles and advocate for what I believe is in the best interest of Apopka.”