Torres, Mock appointed election canvassing board alternates

The Apopka City Council unanimously appointed Michelle Torres and Eric Mock on Wednesday as first and second alternate members to serve on the canvassing board for the upcoming general city and special election.

The decision to select alternate canvassing board members was first discussed at the Dec. 17 City Council meeting. However, the council voted unanimously to postpone the decision in order to solicit additional names of potential alternates.

According to Jodi Wrigley, deputy city clerk, the clerk’s office received emails from residents offering to serve as alternates.

From this communication, Wrigley listed the potential alternates as Eric Mock, Michelle Torres, Nikki McGuire, Dennis Harper, and Dr. Phyllis Olmstead. Before the council voted, McGuire told the council she had asked to withdraw her name from consideration.

When Torres contacted the city clerk’s office, she stated that she has 22 years of experience working in elections, including employment with the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office, according to Wrigley.

Torres’s election experience includes ballot tabulation, canvassing procedures, and statutory requirements. She is familiar with board processes, expectations, and etiquette, and would require minimal training, Wrigley said.

“She resides in the city of Apopka, and she can remain entirely impartial and has the ability to serve as needed,” Wrigley told the City Council. “She feels that her years of experience in the field of elections have uniquely prepared her to serve in an unbiased manner while upholding statutory requirements.”

Mayor Bryan Nelson, who is campaigning for his third term, said he doesn’t know Torres and has never contacted her.

“Just for clarity here, I didn’t ask [her],” Nelson said. “I don’t even know that I know her, although I was on the canvassing board once, way back when. So, she was there eight or nine years ago. I might have met her, don’t know. But for all intents and purposes, I don’tknow who Michelle Torres is.”

Commissioner Nadia Anderson said that, for the sake of transparency, she is the only council member who is not up for election.

“I know that the concern was that it would be biased for the mayor to actually suggest someone [for appointment to the canvassing board],” Anderson said. “But unfortunately, all four of us are up for election, so I don’t know how we would move past that.”

Before the council took action, Anderson recommended Torres as first alternate and Mock as second alternate, citing Mock’s experience working with local government. Mock, a realtor, is a member of the Planning Commission and has run for City Council in the past.

The city canvassing board includes the city clerk and two City Council members who are not running for office. The board requiresdesignated first and second alternates.

If one of the City Council members becomes ineligible to serve on the canvassing board, a council majority must appoint two citizens to serve as first and second alternates. The first alternate would serve as the canvassing board’s third member. If that individual is unable to fulfill those duties, the second alternate would then serve as the board’s third member.

The general election and Seat 4 special election will take place March 10 with any potential runoffs to follow April 14. The general election includes the races for mayor, Seat 1 and Seat 2.

Also on March 10, residents will be asked to vote on a referendum for eight proposed City Charter amendments, including a change to the municipal form of government from strong mayor to council-manager.