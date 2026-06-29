Commission to consider apartment project, daycare proposal as Apopka marks nation’s 250th anniversary 

The Apopka City Commission will consider a proposed 363-unit apartment development, a daycare rezoning request and an annexation ordinance Wednesday, July 1, after the city and the Apopka Historical Society kick off Apopka’s observance of America’s 250th anniversary with a public celebration.

Before the 1:30 p.m. commission meeting, the city and the Apopka Historical Society will host “America 250th Celebration: The Beginning” from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the commission chambers at Apopka City Hall.

The public event, which is separate from the commission meeting, will include a historical presentation and birthday cake.

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Once the commission meeting begins, Mayor Nick Nesta is scheduled to present a proclamation commemorating the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and encouraging residents to participate in local educational and community events throughout the year.

The Ridge Phase 3

The meeting’s primary business item is a quasi-judicial public hearing on The Ridge Phase 3 major development plan.

The proposal, submitted by VHB on behalf of Apopka Centerline Development LLC, calls for construction of 363 multifamily residential units on approximately 13.23 acres at the southeast corner of Binion Road and Boy Scout Road. The project also includes an extension of Bronson Lake Drive as part of the larger Ridge planned development.

The Development Review Committee reviewed the proposal earlier this month.

Daycare facility at Chandler Road

Commissioners also will conduct first readings on two related ordinances involving 4410 and 4420 Chandler Road, where property owner Richard Chandler and applicant Camila Neira are seeking to change the future land use designation from Residential Very Low Suburban to Office and rezone the 5.12-acre site from single-family residential to Office to allow development of a child care facility.

The proposal previously received a recommendation of denial from the Planning Commission.

Bateman Properties

Another public hearing would annex approximately 4.85 acres known as the Bateman Properties at 2850 and 2864 Dowman Drive into the city. The vacant property is owned by LMB Capital LLC, with Denny Shiver listed as the applicant.

Among consent agenda items, commissioners are expected to consider awarding retiring Officer Victor Barger his service weapon in recognition of more than 25 years with the Apopka Police Department.

They also will consider two code enforcement settlement agreements, authorize a sole-source purchase agreement for wastewater infrastructure repairs using a proprietary concrete rehabilitation system, and approve several piggyback purchasing contracts for vehicles, waste equipment, utility work and other municipal services.